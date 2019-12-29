Texas Billionaire Betting on Italian Soccer Club A.S. Roma: Financial Times

Texas billionaire Daniel Friedkin is leading a team planning to snap up the Italian soccer club A.S. Roma, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The nearly century-old, top-tier professional club – known as Associazione Sportiva Roma in Italian – trades on the Borsa Italiana stock exchange in Milan.

Friedkin is planning to pay around $838 million for the club, including debt, according to the Financial Times, which is relying on unnamed sources for its report.

That price would set a new high valuation for a so-called “Serie A” league soccer team, according to the Times.

By Monday, A.S. Roma could reveal that its existing U.S. investors, who include club president and Boston Celtics leader James Pallotta, are close to a deal with Friedkin and his team, the Times said.

Pallotta is a co-owner and executive board member of the Celtics, according to his profile on Raptor Group Holdings, his private investment company.

A call seeking comment through Raptor was not immediately returned to TheStreet on Sunday.

An email to Friedkin’s private firm, the Friedkin Group, was also not immediately returned. Friedkin is chief executive of the group, which describes itself as a privately held “consortium” of businesses and investments in the automotive, hospitality, entertainment, golf and adventure industries.