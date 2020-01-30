Super Bowl Tickets at an All-Time High – But You Can Still Get Into the Game

There’s still time to get on a plane, grab that extra bedroom at your grandmother’s house in Coconut Grove and catch the 49ers and the Chiefs do battle in Super Bowl 54 this weekend in Miami.

Now, all you need is a ticket and that might not be as easy – or as affordable – as you might think.

According to data from StubHub, the online ticket resale giant, this year’s Super Bowl tickets aren’t easy to come by. And once you do find them, prepare to pay up to get into the game.

According to TickPick.com, an online ticket agency that works with buyers to get seats at major sporting events, tickets to Super Bowl 54 are ranging between $3,000 and $6,000 per ticket. “However, prices can vary greatly based on the location of the seats, the participating teams and the time at which the tickets are purchased,” says Brett Goldberg, co-founder of TickPick.com in a recent blog post. “Last year, the cheapest 2019 Super Bowl ticket was about $3,500 and the average Super Bowl ticket price was about $7,300.”

StubHub is also out with a data sheet, updated as of January 27, 2020, on current Super Bowl 54 ticket prices.

Here’s a closer look:

Game: Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers.

Date: February 2, 2020.

Average Ticket Price: $7,000 per ticket.

Best “Get In” Price: $4,000 per ticket.

Buyers Per Country: USA at 95% and Mexico at 4%. (The rest of the world at 1%, presumably.)

Leading State by State Ticket Buyers. California: 22%; Missouri and Kansas: 20%; Florida: 7%.

If you’re measuring the game’s outcome based on fan support, then it’s the 49ers over the Chiefs, and by a wide margin – at least according to ticket-buying activity in both regions.

According to StubHub, One week after the teams were decided, California sales have increased by 206%, while Missouri sales only grew by 57%.

That means California sales have grown 3.6 times faster than Kansas/Missouri sales. Here’s a city to city comparison:

Top California Purchasing Cities:

· Fullerton

· San Francisco

· Menlo Park

· Sacramento

· Redwood City

Top Missouri Purchasing Cities:

· Kansas City

· Holts Summit

· Saint Louis

· Smithville

· Springfield

“What has been exciting over the last week is seeing how California and Missouri ticket buyers have responded to their teams playing in the Super Bowl,” says Akshay Khanna, general manager of sports at StubHub. “Since the 49ers won last week, sales out of California have increased by over 200 percent, with Fullerton and San Francisco leading the way. Missouri sales, specifically out of Kansas City and Holts Summit, have increased 57%.”

StubHub executives are seeing prices gradually decline as the game gets closer, which is a common occurrence to big-ticket events that all have one thing in common – they have an expiration date.

''As Super Bowl inventory grows, we're seeing the prices to get into the game drop slightly,'' Khanna says. ''With the get-in price dropping about $500, sales in southern states with close proximity to the host city of Miami have risen, growing nearly 50% on StubHub in the last 24 hours.''

A “Perfect Storm” on Ticket Prices

For ticket sellers, the timing has rarely been better, as this year’s Super Bowl has some legitimately super mojo going for it.

“This year is one of the most expensive Super Bowl tickets in history to this point - and it isn’t a surprise as it is a perfect storm of sorts for the Miami Super Bowl,” says Tony Knopp, co-founder of TicketManager, a global sports and technology ticket services provider. “The 49ers and Chiefs are very popular teams with a lot of corporate dollars and sponsors supporting them. If they played in any Super Bowl destination, it would be expensive and in-demand.”

Another factor is the location of this year’s game – Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the venue isn’t as massive as some previous Super Bowl locations.

“This year, the Super Bowl returns to Miami, the first tropical destination in years, and will be played in a relatively small stadium which only holds 65,000 fans,” Knopp says. “Couple all of those factors with how successful the NFL has been in taking control of the Super Bowl ticket market with their investment in “on-location game experiences” (recently sold to Endeavor while the NFL upped their ownership), and the market will be high.’

Ticket inventory for Super Bowl 54 is fairly thin right now, but that’s par for the course given how the National Football League handles Super Bowl tickets.

“The face value for Super Bowl tickets is pretty irrelevant for a big chunk of the market,” Knopp says. “The NFL controls over 11,000 tickets for the game. What the NFL has done has been brilliant. They’ve packaged the tickets with hotel rooms and with a pre-game party which they can mark the price up to whatever they like.”

That’s why you’ll see tickets with a face value of $2,000 on the market for well over $4,000, as they are today.

“The only fans paying face value are those lucky enough to have found a way to get tickets from a team, and those allocations are usually held for sponsors, partners, staff, and season ticket holders,” Knopp adds.

The Role Third-Party Ticket Providers Play

Most people turn to third-party ticket providers for big events like the Super Bowl (or any big sporting event.)

This Sunday’s game is certainly no exception, sports ticker experts say. That includes online ticket agencies like StubHub, Vivid Seats, and SeatGeek, along with an array or local and regional ticket providers. Each hooks a buyer up with tickets, and charges a fee of about 10% of the total cost of the ticket (depending on the provider.)

“These companies act as a middleman connecting sellers with buyers,” says Josh Katz, CEO of YellowHeart, a data driven event ticketing seller that breaks down the price composition of a ticket for buyers. “They have hurt the fans with sky high prices but have also allowed for access to mass tickets and pinpoint picking of seats that allows access to every person who previously could not get tickets to Super Bowl. These sites allow for anyone and everyone to buy tickets.”

For Sunday’s game, ticket prices from third party providers range from $4,500-$20,000 per ticket. That may seem high, but an individual buyer with no connections to the NFL or corporate sponsors might not have a choice. “Super Bowl tickets are impossible to buy in a primary market,” Katz says.

The key with working with digital ticket providers is to do your homework and watch out for potential scammers and fraudsters.

“I heard a story last year the same Super Bowl ticket was sold three times,” Katz adds. “The secondary market is fragmented, so this person listed the same ticket in all three sites and sold the same ticket to three different people.”

A Historical Look at Super Bowl Ticket Prices

This year’s Super Bowl ticket prices are already veering well ahead of previous year’s game prices.

“Our current get-in on TickPick is $5,481 - an increase of 17.32% since Sunday,” says Brett Goldberg, co-CEO at TickPick, an online ticket agency that sells Super Bowl tickets with no service fees. “That’s the get-in price right now on our site.”

To put things in perspective in regards to overall demand compared to the past few years, Goldberg provides the get-in price on Super Bowl Sunday going back to 2016.

2020: $5,481

2019: $3,226

2018: $3,192

2017: $2,336

2016: $3,079

Here’s is the average ticket price on the same day leading up to the game going back to 2010, according to TickPick.

2020: $8,483.87

2019: $6,612.15

2018: $5,889.00

2017: $4,628

2016: $5,140

2015: $6,140

2014: $3,238

2013: $2,950

2012: $3,981

2011: $3,429

2010: $2,694

Here’s what it costs to get into Hard Rock Stadium on a level-by-level basis: on TickPick.com (as of 1/28/2020).

Upper Bowl Face Value: $950

Upper Bowl on TickPick: $5,673



Lower Bowl Face Value: $2,900



Lower Bowl on TickPick: $6,193

Here’s what it costs to sit on the 50-yard line and what it costs to sit up high in the "cheap seats" on TickPick.com right now.

50 yard line, 300 level, 49ers sideline: $6,577





50 yard line, 300 level, Chiefs sideline (72 Club): $6,764





50 yard line, 200 level, 49ers sideline: $11,244





50 yard line, 200 level, Chiefs sideline (72 Club): $11,144





50 yard line, 100 level, 49ers sideline: $15,255





50 yard line, 100 level, Chiefs sideline (72 Club): $23,956

According to Goldberg, these prices – will historically at a high – indicate the Super Bowl is still very much a “bucket list” affair for gridiron fans.

“The get-in for the game is reflective of just how high demand is and makes it very clear the Super Bowl still remains a big item for fans across the country,” he says.