Super Bowl Drives Nearly 5 Million Users to Sports Illustrated

The Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl victory helped propel SI.com to its largest single-day audience in more than five years, with nearly 5 million users visiting Sports Illustrated's mobile and desktop experiences and presence on Apple News.

Sports Illustrated produced more content from Miami, the location of Super Bowl LIV, than it has at any single event in its history, and is on track for its largest single-month audience ever. Sports Illustrated recently announced that it had grown its digital audience by nearly 40% year over year in January, adding more than 10 million new users with its local team site strategy.

Sports Illustrated also debuted its reimagined print edition in January, highlighted by a gatefold cover featuring the nine living Super Bowl MVPs from games in Miami.

Maven Media Brands, which also owns TheStreet, announced in June 2019 that had entered into a long-term partnership with Authentic Brands Group to license and operate the Sports Illustrated media business.

Maven said Wednesday that it will release a special commemorative magazine and digital retrospective highlighting the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

It was the first NFL championship for the Chiefs in 50 years.

The magazine will hit newsstands in and around the Kansas City, Mo., area on Thursday and is also available for purchase now online. The digital retrospective will chart the action from Super Bowl week and highlight the team’s path to the title throughout the year with feature articles, photos, and videos from the amazing run.

"We are thrilled to chronicle the Chiefs’ historic Super Bowl victory,” said Steve Cannella, co-editor in chief of Sports Illustrated. “Our digital platforms are the best place for Kansas City fans to experience the Super Bowl right now, and a keepsake magazine will help them savor this championship for years to come.”

Last week, SI announced it would also celebrate the life and career of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with a 100-page commemorative print edition that will be available on Los Angeles and Philadelphia newsstands Friday and nationwide online.

