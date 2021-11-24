Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
NFL Reaches $790 Million Settlement With St. Louis Interests

The settlement related to a lawsuit filed against the NFL and Rams owner over the team's 2016 move to Los Angeles from St Louis.
Author:

The National Football League and Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke will pay $790 million to St. Louis interests to settle a lawsuit over the team's 2016 move from that city to Los Angeles.

“Today, St. Louis City, County, and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority signed a $790 million settlement agreement with Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the National Football League,” read a statement from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

“This historic agreement closes a long chapter for our region, securing hundreds of millions of dollars for our communities while avoiding the uncertainty of the trial and appellate process. The City, County, and STLRSA are still determining how settlement funds will be allocated. “

In other NFL news, Minnesota Vikings officials, team mental health professionals and local police have been on-site at the home of defensive end Everson Griffen's since early Wednesday morning, Sports Illustrated reports.

“Local police say Griffen called 911 shortly after 3 a.m. and told them someone was inside the home,” SI said. “When police arrived, they say they were unable to locate an intruder. Griffen also told the emergency dispatcher he had fired a weapon, but nobody was injured.

“Griffen shared a since-deleted video and story on Instagram overnight in which he could be seen holding a gun, saying people ‘were trying to pop me.’

“In the video, he said he obtained the bullets to the loaded gun legally, with the help of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Cook later said he does not know why Griffen mentioned him in the video.”

