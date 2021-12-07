The data provider Sportsradar ( (SRAD) - Get Sportradar Group AG Class A Report) and the sports-betting company Kambi Group have signed a five-year extension of their ongoing partnership.

Per the arrangement, Sportradar will continue to provide data pertaining to the National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Major League Baseball and college sports to the Kambi Group.

The two companies have been partners since the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 was repealed in 2018, thus paving the road for the legalization and ensuing popularity of sports betting.

In addition to information such as live score data results, Sportradar will continue to provide Kambi Group with programs such as Live Match Trackers, which creates a visualization of the key points of a sports match so users can follow the action in real time.

This partnership will extend to all of Kambi’s US partners and allow them to access the company’s pre-match score data, including Churchill Downs Incorporated, which owns TwinSpires brand, Penn National Gaming, which owns Barstool Sportsbook, and Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers.

At last check, Sportsradar’s stock price was up ​​1.84%, while the Kambi Group was up 2.71%.