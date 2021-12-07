Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Here's How to Invest in Sports Betting
Here's How to Invest in Sports Betting
Publish date:

Sportsradar, Kambi Ink Multi-Year Extension as Sports Betting Gains

The sports data provider and betting company sign multi-year extension.
Author:

The data provider Sportsradar ( (SRAD) - Get Sportradar Group AG Class A Report) and the sports-betting company Kambi Group have signed a five-year extension of their ongoing partnership.

Per the arrangement, Sportradar will continue to provide data pertaining to the National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Major League Baseball and college sports to the Kambi Group.

The two companies have been partners since the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 was repealed in 2018, thus paving the road for the legalization and ensuing popularity of sports betting. 

In addition to information such as live score data results, Sportradar will continue to provide Kambi Group with programs such as Live Match Trackers, which creates a visualization of the key points of a sports match so users can follow the action in real time.

TheStreet Recommends

This partnership will extend to all of Kambi’s US partners and allow them to access the company’s pre-match score data, including Churchill Downs Incorporated, which owns TwinSpires brand, Penn National Gaming, which owns Barstool Sportsbook, and Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers. 

At last check, Sportsradar’s stock price was up ​​1.84%, while the Kambi Group was up 2.71%. 

Starbucks Coffee Shop Lead
INVESTING
SBUXINTCAZO

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Stocks Surge as Omicron Fears Fade

Elizabeth Warren Lead
INVESTING
HTZ

Hertz Criticized by Sen. Warren About $2 Billion Share Buyback

Twitter Lead
INVESTING
TWTR

This Is Why Twitter Stock Can Soar From Its Current Lull

pexels-andrea-piacquadio-3771787
Sponsored Story
WMTTGT

What’s All The Fuss About Click and Collect Fulfillment?

Apple Lead
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Hits Fresh Record High; Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty Boosts Price Target to $200

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS
TSLAAALINTC

Tech Stocks Surge, Dow Roars; Fauci Says Omicron Variant 'Almost Certainly' Less Severe Than Delta

GameStop Lead Graphic
INVESTING
GMEBBBYAMC

GameStop Stays Tight-Lipped Ahead of Third-Quarter Earnings

intel (4)
MARKETS
INTC

Intel Stock Surges On Plans For Potential $50 Billion Mobileye IPO