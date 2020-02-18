Sports Illustrated Announces Diversity Storytelling Partnership

Maven (MVEN) and Sports Illustrated are making diversity an initiative after announcing a partnership Tuesday with the Joe Agency to produce and market content about athletes whose stories are traditionally underrepresented in U.S. media.

Joe Agency will tell stories from Latinx, black American, Asian American, LGBTQ and physically disadvantaged athletes. These stories will address sports as a diverse example of American society today. People of color make up a majority of most sports rosters with the NBA at 80%, the NFL at 70% MLB at 45%. The rising popularity of MLS highlights the diversity in sports in the U.S.

“Our partnership with Joe Agency offers Sports Illustrated the strategic opportunity to enhance our storytelling while ensuring that fans of SI of all generations and cultures are heard, seen, and covered,” said Ross Levinsohn, CEO of Sports Illustrated media.

“We’re beyond excited to partner with Sports Illustrated to share the remarkable stories of both recognized and unsung Latin athletes across MLB, NBA, FIFA, NFL, and more,” said Alex Corral, Joe Agency’s founder and CEO. ”Fans, consumers, brands, and media companies are living in a time with changing U.S. demographics. What happens off the court and off the field is rarely told through a cultural lens, and this new partnership will cover and share these stories.”

Joe Agency has produced and developed content and marketing for a wide range of clients, including Fortune 500 companies such as Hulu, Univision, El Pollo Loco, Topo Chico, Jeep, Dodge, Ram Trucks, Chrysler, Fiat, Toyota, Major League Baseball, and many more.

Corral and his team produce programming and marketing that speaks authentically to different cultures across the country.