Maye Musk Breaks Barriers as SI Swimsuit Cover Model at 74

Maye Musk has been breaking age barriers in the modeling industry for years. And she just broke another one: At 74. she's the oldest woman to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

In an interview with TheStreet she spoke about her groundbreaking cover and how society more broadly needs to change its approach to older women.

“Women are ignored and then they are insulted or they are criticized. And now at 74 I am going to be fabulous and on the front cover,” Musk says.

“And the nice thing about this issue is such a variety of women are going to be in it.”



Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 Cover Models Sports Illustrated

It isn’t just about women being discounted in the modeling industry after a certain age. Musk says half of all presidents and CEOs should be women.

“If there are more women presidents, we would definitely have less violence and less wars.” Musk says, “because we really care more about our children and the people than about power and money.”

Musk says the men who are keeping women out of the upper levels of businesses must step aside. Women and feminist men must support women, she says.

Asked how to raise feminist men, Musk told TheStreet, "My dad treated my brothers and sisters and I the same. You have to set that example."

She also points to her son, Elon Musk, who as chief executive of SpaceX named Gwynne Shotwell as the space-technology company's president in 2008.