What Is Pete Carroll's Net Worth?

As coach for the Seattle Seahawks, Pete Carroll is currently enjoying the euphoria of knocking the Philadelphia Eagles out of the playoffs.

Carroll is currently the oldest coach in the NFL, having coached for 45 seasons in various capacities. He’s coached for the Buffalo Bills, the New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers, and the New England Patriots, but Seattle has by far been his place of strength during his NFL career.

With another Super Bowl chance in the works, the Seahawks face the Green Bay Packers next. With Carroll seemingly on a mission to go all the way again, let’s take a look at his career and income.

Pete Carroll's Net Worth

Carroll’s exact net worth is dependent on how he saves and spends his money. His net worth is estimated at $30 million by Celebrity Net Worth. What is clear is that he’s one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL, and according to Forbes, the second highest-paid coach in American sports. With an average contract value of $11 million, Carroll enjoyed a three-year extension in 2018, which bumped him up the list.

Pete Carroll's Career

According to petecarroll.com (it’s a thing), Carroll served as head coach at the collegiate level for the University of Southern California Trojans for nine seasons. His overall record during his tenure was a stunning 97-19. He led his team to seven titles in the Pac-10. The Trojans also won two national championships under his leadership.

Carroll carries a win percentage of 60.2%, according to Forbes. In other words he’s pretty good at what he does. He’s won at the college level with a national championship, and won the Super Bowl with Seattle. In all, he has 45 seasons of coaching football.

Some notable moments in his career include:

1984-Gets his first NFL job as a defensive back coach for the Buffalo Bills.

1994-First head coach job for the New York Jets.

1995-After a short stint with the Jets, moves to San Francisco as defensive coordinator.

1997-Becomes head coach for the New England Patriots for three seasons.

2001-Becomes coach at USC.

2003-Winning the national championship with USC, along with winning the Rose Bowl.

2004-A second national championship with USC, while also winning the Orange Bowl.

2013-One could argue that the high water mark for Carroll thus far was his 2013 season in which the Seahawks went 13-3 before winning the Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos. The game was a blowout, with Seattle handily winning 43-8.

Controversy

The coach took some considerable criticism and skepticism when he abruptly left USC to become head coach of the Seattle Seahawks at a very convenient moment prior to the USC program coming under fire for a scandal involving gifts to college athletes. This included names like Reggie Bush and O.J. Mayo, a basketball player. Some have argued that Carroll had to be aware of what was going on during his time as head coach, and that he left the university prior to all the upheaval which included sanctions from the NCAA.

He was involved in more controversy in 2016, when the Seahawks were called out for breaking league rules regarding offseason limits on excessive contact during workouts. The team was fined $400,000 and forfeited a fifth-round pick in the next NFL draft. The team was called out for two other violations of the same rule prior to the incident.

Off-the-Field Activities

Carroll has been active off the football field as well. He co-created “Compete to Create,” a company that helps businesses make their employees into more competent teams. At USC, he co-founded the Performance Science Institute. Under the university's school of business, the program teaches students to “optimize” their mindsets to increase high performance. His name is also included in the founding of “A Better LA and A Better Seattle.” These are aimed at decreasing violence among youth populations. In particular, there’s an emphasis on reducing gang violence.

How Does Pete Carroll Spend His Money?

Unlike many football players, coaches seem to be a bit more conservative (some might say smart) with their money. Carroll’s biggest spending seems to be on his homes. In 2015 he sold his Hunts Point, Washington home for $6.1 million. In 2016, he sold a home in Manhattan Beach for $2.05 million. Then, in 2017 he sold his long-time home in Rolling Hills, California, for $3.05 million. He owned the house for 16 years, having purchased it when he was the head coach for USC.