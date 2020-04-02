Patriots' Owner Robert Kraft Ships 1.2 Million N95 Masks From China

'Those of us who are fortunate to make a difference have a significant responsibility to do so,' says Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The New England Patriots have joined the fight against the coronavirus pandemic big-time.

Owners Robert Kraft and his son Jonathan have used the team plane, with its Patriots logo and 6X emblem to mark its six Super Bowl championships, to ship 1.2 million N95 surgical masks from China to the United States, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Krafts’ move came after discussions with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker about what they could do to help. Robert Kraft and his family put out $2 million to do their good deed, the Journal reported.

The Patriots plane is expected to touch down in Boston Thursday. A total of 300,000 of the masks will go to New York state and the rest to the Bay State.

The project wasn’t an easy one.

"I've never seen so much red tape in so many ways and obstacles that we had to overcome," Robert Kraft told The Journal.

"In today's world, those of us who are fortunate to make a difference have a significant responsibility to do so with all the assets we have available to us," Robert Kraft said.

Baker tweeted thanks to his state’s pride and joy from the sports world Thursday.

"Thanks to some serious teamwork, Massachusetts is set to receive over 1 million N95 masks for our front-line workers," he wrote. "Huge thanks to the Krafts and several dedicated partners for making this happen."

The coronavirus has infected more than 216,000 people in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, and more than 7,700 in Massachusetts, according to the state’s government.