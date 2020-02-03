What Is Patrick Mahomes' Net Worth?

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was instrumental in the Kansas City Chiefs winning their first AFC Championship game - and then, even more importantly, their first Super Bowl - in 50 years.

He was drafted in 2017 after playing college football and baseball at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.

The 23-year-old's salary is likely to reach the NFL's salary cap if he signs an extension, setting a new record. So how much is he worth?

Patrick Mahomes' Net Worth

Patrick Mahomes' net worth is estimated at $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Kansas City quarterback was only earning $555,000 a year as a rookie. This year his base salary rises to $645,000 and is expected to rise every year.

His net worth has the potential to rise exponentially. If he signs an extension to his contract he could wind up with a deal that sets a new record. After this fall football season, Mahomes will be eligible to negotiate and sign an extension.

But NFL players typically do not sign an extension the year they are eligible to do so.

Under one scenario, the Chiefs could wait until 2021 to give him an extension to his contract, according to ESPN.com. Since Mahomes is an extremely valuable player, he could eventually be worth $200 million, if he signs a 5-year contract that pays $40 million annually, according to the article.

Patrick Mahomes' Career

While Mahomes is only 23, he is a rising star and entering his third season with the Chiefs. He just started his career with them in 2017, and his performance has been outstanding so far.

He is the second-youngest person to win the NFL's MVP award and has many other accomplishments.

Through the eighth week of 2018, Mahomes threw 26 touchdown passes for 2,810 yards. That set a record in the Super Bowl era for the most passing touchdowns and passing yards of a player's first nine career games.

During his first 10 career games, he threw 29 touchdown passes, which exceeds what any quarterback accomplished during their first 10 games.

In week six when the Chiefs played against New England on Oct. 13, 2018, Mahomes threw a touchdown pass for 75 yards, the longest of his career.

When he first started playing for the NFL, Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes or 63% for 284 yards when the Chiefs played in the season's last game against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2017. When he passed for a total of 284 yards, he set another record - it's the second most passing yards complete by a rookie passer in one game. In addition, he added seven carries for 10 yards.

When Mahomes entered the first round of the 2017 NFL draft, he was the 10th overall pick.

The Chiefs decided to trade the No. 27 overall pick and their 2019 first-round selection to the Buffalo Bills so they could move higher to the No. 10 spot where they wound up choosing Mahomes.

Mahomes emerged as the fastest player when he reached 4,000 passing yards in only 13 career games.

He has also broken the team's single-season passing touchdown record when he surpassed Len Dawson with 31 touchdown passes through week 10 in the 2018 season.

During the Steelers game on Sept. 16, 2018, Mahomes made six touchdown passes. He tied Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson for making the most touchdown passes in one game in team history.

In the Chiefs' history, he is the first quarterback who threw over 300 yards in eight consecutive games.

He has been named the 2018 FedEx (FDX) - Get Report Air Player of the year and was a three-time FedEx Air Player of the Week in the 2018 season for weeks 2, 7 and 8.

Mahomes earned back-to-back AFC Offensive Player of the Week when the Chiefs played against the Chargers, where he completed 15 of 27 passes (55.5%) for 256 yards and four touchdowns, and in week 2 against the Steelers, completing 26 of 28 passes for 326 yards and six touchdowns.

In addition, Mahomes was the 2018 AFC Player of the Month for September and in the 2019 Pro Bowl Selection.

Overall, the 2018 season for Mahomes was one of the finest a quarterback has ever had in the Super Bowl era. He threw for over 5,000 yards with 50 touchdown passes, a feat only Peyton Manning had accomplished before him. He threw for 6 touchdowns in 2 separate games and only failed to throw a touchdown pass once - and even in that game, a win against Jacksonville, he rushed for a touchdown.

Thanks to Mahomes' season, after which he was easily voted as NFL MVP, the Chiefs went 12-4 and had the number 1 seed in the AFC. After a win against the Colts where Mahomes rushed for a touchdown, they faced Tom Brady and the Patriots at home with a chance at a Super Bowl appearance. Mahomes threw 3 touchdown passes, engineering some masterful late-game drives to keep the Chiefs alive, but the defense continually faltered and eventually allowed the Patriots to score in overtime and advance.

2019 started similarly to 2018 for Mahomes; in the first 3 weeks of the season, he combined to throw 10 touchdown passes and 0 interceptions. Once again, he was the AFC Player of the Month for September. However, Mahomes dealt with more injuries in 2019 than 2018. Some limited his mobility while one injury, a dislocated kneecap, cost Mahomes 3 midseason games.

But Mahomes returned, and with some improved play by both him and the defense, the team was once again able to go 12-4 (including a revenge victory over the Patriots) and secured a first-round bye after winning their final game of the season. Mahomes finished the regular season with 26 touchdown passes against just 5 interceptions, along with 2 rushing touchdowns, in 14 starts.

The playoffs that followed the 2019 season would be one to remember for Mahomes and Chiefs fans alike. In the Divisional round at home against Houston, the Chiefs made several early blunders to fall behind 24-0. By the end of the first half, the Chiefs had already successfully mounted the comeback and led 28-24; the team would go on to win in a 51-31 rout that saw Mahomes throw for 321 yards and 5 touchdowns.

In the AFC Championship Game against the Titans the Chiefs once again fell behind, first 10-0 and then 17-7. Mahomes again mounted a comeback with 3 touchdown passes and 1 rushing touchdown in the game. The Chiefs won 35-24 to make their first Super Bowl since 1970.

The normally mistake-free Mahomes had a rocky start to the Super Bowl with some uncharacteristically off throws that led to 2 interceptions. Kansas City once again was down double digits, this time 20-10 in the 4th quarter. But Mahomes regained his composure and threw some beautiful passes to mount yet another comeback. With touchdown passes to Travis Kelce and Damien Williams (to go along with a Mahomes rushing touchdown in the first half) to give the Chiefs a lead they would not relinquish. The Chiefs won 31-20 for their first Super Bowl in 50 years, and Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP.

Patrick Mahomes' Endorsements

Mahomes has many notable endorsement deals, including Essentia Water, Hy-Vee grocery stores, Oakley eyewear and Adidas (ADDYY) . He has also signed deals with Hunt's Ketchup and has done commercials for them and local car companies, plus appearing in Call of Duty videos. The terms of his deals were undisclosed.

Patrick Mahomes' House

Mahomes bought a house in Kansas City reportedly for $1.9 million that was constructed in 1953. The 3,759-square-foot house has a chef's kitchen, a gym and pool.

He remodeled the house so it could store his growing collection of shoes - estimated at 180 pairs of Adidas, one of his sponsors. There are cameras and special lighting for the large closet, plus its own entrance.