NBA Suspends All Games After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

NBA move comes as bans on public gatherings are imposed in more U.S. locations

The NBA said in a statement late Wednesday it is suspending all future games until further notice because a player on the Utah Jazz team has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The league said in a statement that the test result was reported shortly before the tip-off of Wednesday night’s game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The game was canceled. The player was not at the arena, according to the statement.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” the league said in a statement.

Earlier Wednesday, the NCAA said college basketball's March Madness tournament will be played without fans in attendance.

Public health experts are urging restrictions on large gatherings to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has been confirmed in nearly 1,400 U.S. residents. Three dozen people have died of the disease here.

President Donald Trump said in an Oval Office speech Wednesday that he is suspending travel to the U.S. from Europe in a bid to slow the spread of the disease.