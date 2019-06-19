Kyle Busch is one of the most successful (and highest paid) NASCAR drivers. While he may be surrounded by controversy due to his outspoken personality, his reputation as a skilled driver and adept team owner of Kyle Busch Motorsports has earned him respect in the industry.

At age 34, he has also accumulated an admirable amount of wealth that is sure to grow as he progresses in his career. Find out more about Kyle Busch's net worth and current assets.

Kyle Busch's Net Worth

Kyle Busch is known as one of the richest drivers in NASCAR, and for good reason. He has a net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He accumulated this wealth through a variety of sources, though his primary source of income is his successful racing career and ownership of a NASCAR team. Busch is among some of the top 15 highest-paid NASCAR drivers in the history of the sport.

Kyle Busch's Career

Busch is among some of the most elite NASCAR drivers to ever race. He boasts an incredible number of race wins, an impeccable history of cup wins, and his own team. Today, he drives the No. 18 M&M's and Interstate Batteries car.

Like many people who excel in their careers, Busch started driving at an early age. He first started driving a go-cart around his Las Vegas neighborhood at the age of six with his father's assistance. He first began racing when he was 13 years old in 1998, going on to win 65 races in legends car racing competitions from 1999 to 2001. He later graduated to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at age 16.

He formally joined NASCAR in 2004 after signing on as a Hendrick Motorsports development driver. In February that year he drove a No. 5 Lowe's Chevrolet in the NASCAR Busch Series Hershey's Kisses 300 at Daytona International Speedway. He finished in 24th place.

Busch showed great promise in his career from the outset. Later in 2004, he won the NASCAR Busch Series Rookie of the Year Award after five wins -- the most ever obtained by a rookie in the sport's history -- and a second-place points finish. Busch also won his first NASCAR Cup Series race at the Sony HD 500 at California Speedway in 2005 at age 20. At the time, he was the youngest driver to ever win a NASCAR cup race.

In the 2008 season, Busch joined Joe Gibbs Racing, an alliance that he has maintained up into the present day.

Busch established Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) after purchasing the remainder to Xpress Motorsports and purchasing vehicles from Roush Fenway Racing's defunct truck team in 2009. Today, the stock car racing team competes in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Busch surprised doctors and fans when he won his first title in 2015 after sustaining what was expected to be a serious injury in a car crash. Despite doctors forecasting that he would be out for the remainder of the season, Busch made a quick recovery and joined the ranks in the All-Star race in May.

In 2018, Busch obtained his 51st Cup Series victory, beating out NASCAR hall of fame drivers like Bill Elliott and Farmers Ned Jarrett. Jimmie Johnson is currently the only active driver boasting more wins.

In March 2019, Busch raked in his 200th race win across a multitude of races. Here is the detailed breakdown:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (53 wins)

Xfinity Series (94 wins)

Gander Outdoors Truck Series (53 wins)

As of June 2019, Busch has 206 total NASCAR wins under his belt. He also has renewed his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing, giving him plenty of runway to break new records and launch his racing career to even greater heights.

Kyle Busch's Salary

While many NASCAR drivers rake in multi-million dollar salaries, Kyle Busch's earnings are among the top in the industry. According to Forbes, he earned a total salary of $13.1 million in 2018. In fact, he was the third-highest paid NASCAR driver in 2018. Considering his continual race wins and prestige in the sport, this salary is expected to rise.

Kyle Busch's Endorsements

According to Forbes, Busch earned $1.6 million in endorsements and licensing in 2018. Only a year before, he sold the fourth-most endorsements in the sport. Like many NASCAR drivers, selecting the right sponsorships can provide a great source of additional income.

Some of his most lucrative personal sponsorship deals are with Monster (MNST - Get Report) Energy and Electric Visual, but he has a multitude of other sponsorships that earn additional income.

In early 2019, Busch renewed his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing and maintained his long-time sponsorship with Mars Inc. The primary Mars brand that appears on his car's c-pillar, the most expensive and most visible advertising area on the vehicle, is M&M's. The car also promotes Interstate Batteries.

Kyle Busch's House

Though Busch was originally born in Las Vegas, his primary home was located in Mooresville, North Carolina. He purchased the 77,000 square-foot European-style mansion perched on the edge of Lake Norman for $7.5 million in 2012. He set the Charlotte-area record for a home sale at the time.

