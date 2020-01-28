A change.org petition would like to see Bryant become the new NBA logo. Would the cost of changing the logo be worth it to the NBA?

Fans of the late Kobe Bryant are turning their grief into activism as a petition to change the NBA logo to a silhouette of the future Hall of Famer has garnered 2 million signatures.

The petition on change.org says that changing the logo, which is currently a silhouette of fellow Laker great Jerry West, is an “attempt to immortalize him forever” as the league’s new logo.

The league has been diversifying its revenue streams by adding advertisement patches to players jerseys in recent seasons, and the change of logo could be a boon for fans who would like their jerseys to feature the potential new logo.

On the other hand, the cost of rebranding all of the products that bear the league’s logo could also be prohibitive.

Jerry West became the league’s logo in 1969 thanks to a design by Alan Sigel. West has been vocal in his desire for the league to change the logo.

West, who knew Kobe since he was 17 years old, called Sunday “one of the worst days of my life” after finding out about Kobe’s death.

As a private company, the NBA does not release detailed financial reports to the public, but total revenues for the 2018-2019 season were estimated to be about $8 billion by Forbes, which regularly compiles valuations of all 30 teams in the league.

The logo generates $3 billion annually in licensing fees, according to the website Logo Design Love.

In January 2019, Take-Two Interactives (TTWO) - Get Report 2K NBA series agreed to pay the NBA $1.1 billion over seven years in licensing fees.

The NBA did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

Bryant, 41, was killed along with 8 other passengers, including his 13 year-old daughter Gianna, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday morning.

The five-time NBA Champion and 18-time all-star has been mourned throughout the sports, media and entertainment worlds since his passing with NBA players across the league offering tributes to the athlete affectionately known as the Black Mamba.