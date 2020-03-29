Knicks Owner Jim Dolan Tests Positive for Covid-19

New York Knicks owner Jim Dolan is the latest sports celebrity to be diagnosed with Covid-19, the disease caused by the recently discovered coronavirus.

Dolan, who is also the Madison Square Garden Company chief executive officer, made the announcement late Saturday night over Twitter.

"He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations," according to a post on the Knicks' public relations twitter page.

The news came days after Harvard University President Larry Bacow announced he tested positive, and a week after U.S. Sen. Rand Paul announced he was positive. Star actor Tom Hanks and his wife were infected weeks, earlier, too, and so were several other sports celebrities and politicians.

With more than 125,000 known cases, the U.S. is now the epicenter of the virus. Italy, with nearly 93,000 cases, is next, and then China, where the virus originated, with under 83,000 known cases. Spain is close behind, with nearly 79,000 cases.

Worldwide nearly 685,000 people are known to be infected. The virus can cause deadly pneumonia.