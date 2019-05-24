The Golden State Warriors will play in their fifth consecutive NBA Finals starting next week, hoping to win their fourth championship in that span.

The Warriors are a veritable dynasty, led by superstar Steph Curry and later buoyed by free-agent signing Kevin Durant. But the roleplayers beyond the superstar names are also incredibly important to the team, and have been since before Durant signed and before the team had even won a title.

One of those players is shooting guard Klay Thompson. Thompson has been with the Warriors his whole career since 2011, making five All-Star Games and winning three (so far) championships. Combined with Curry, Durant and Draymond Green, among others, he has helped the Warriors terrorize the league for half a decade. And he has made a lot of money doing so, with plenty more to come.

How much is Thompson worth?

Klay Thompson's Net Worth

Thompson could be worth as much as $38 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

That number is large enough as is, but at 29, Thompson still has plenty of career ahead of him on the most notable team in the NBA. With many more years of basketball and the endorsements that come with it, expect that number to grow.

Klay Thompson's Career

Basketball looks inevitable for Thompson in retrospect. His father, Mychal Thompson, was the first overall pick of the 1978 NBA Draft and played in the league for over a decade. A 4-star recruit out of high school in California, Thompson committed to Washington State for college. He played for three seasons with the Cougars and was named to the All-Pac-10 First Team in his sophomore and junior years before declaring for the NBA Draft.

Klay Thompson and the Warriors

The Warriors drafted Thompson 11th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, and improved steadily over the course of the strike-shortened season. He finished the season averaging 12.5 points per game, including 1.7 3-pointers per game. For this, he was named to the NBA's All-Rookie First Team with other current NBA stars like Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving. The Warriors, however, struggled mightily as a team and finished just 23-43, their fourth consecutive year with a record under .500.

In the 2012-13 season, Thompson improved and developed into a better shooter. He averaged 2.6 3-pointers per game while starting all 82 games in the season. As Thompson, Curry and Green became a solid core to build around, the Warriors improved to win 47 games and make the playoffs for the first time since 2007. Thompson impressed in the first playoff series, where the Warriors upset the Nuggets to win in six, and put up 34 points in Game 2 of their series against the Spurs. But ultimately they would lose to San Antonio in six games.

In that season, Thompson and Curry set an NBA record for most combined 3-pointers by two teammates. The next season, they did it again, Thompson averaged 18.4 points per game and the Warriors once again made the playoffs as a sixth seed, improving to 51 wins. But they wouldn't see the success they saw in the playoffs the year prior, failing to make it out of the first round when the Clippers beat them in seven games.

These two seasons as the No. 6 seed were just a prelude to what would come for Golden State. 2014-15 was the first season of outright dominance. It was also a big season for Thompson as the Warriors gave him a 4-year contract extension worth $69 million. He would have a breakout year, making his first All-Star Game, averaging nearly 22 points a game and more than three 3-pointers a game. This Warriors won 67 games - then a club record - to nab the top seed in the Western Conference and proceeded to dominate the playoffs, storming through to make their first Finals appearance since 1975 to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite the best efforts of LeBron James, the Warriors handled the rest of the Cavs easily and won in six games to become NBA champions.

In many regards, the next year managed to top 2014-15. They went from 67 regular season wins to 73 - not just a club record, but the best record in NBA history. Thompson started 80 games and averaged 3.5 3-point shots a game (as well as 22.1 points) and made another All-Star Game. For the 2016 event, he participated in the Three-Point Contest, ending up victorious against Devin Booker and his teammate Curry. However, this season went from legendary to a bit infamous for the Warriors. They were nearly upset by the Oklahoma City Thunder before winning the Conference Finals in seven games to once again face the Cavaliers. Golden State won three of the first four games, but lost the next three games (despite 37 points in Game 5 and 25 in Game 6 from Thompson) and ended their record-breaking season as merely runners-up.

It was after this Finals collapse that the Warriors signed Kevin Durant. This new Warriors super-team won 67 games, and Thompson made another All-Star Game and put up similar stats to the year prior (3.4 3-pointers per game, 22.3 points per game). They once again were the Western Conference's top seed, and this time made sure there would be dramatic collapses. The Warriors swept the Trail Blazers, Jazz and Spurs to make the Finals for the third straight year, and won the first three games against the Cavaliers before finally losing Game 4. But an easy Game 5 win made Thompson and the Warriors champions once again. They went an astonishing 16-1 through the 2017 playoffs.

At this point the Warriors had established themselves as a dynasty, and Thompson would continue to put up his usual numbers. In the 2017-18 season he continued to average more than three 3-pointers a game, and 20 points per game overall. Though they finished the season as the second seed in the Western Conference, they ultimately defeated the top seed, the Houston Rockets, in seven games to make their fourth straight NBA Finals - all against LeBron and the Cavs. This time, the Warriors made even easier work of them, sweeping them in four games for their third championship in four years. And this year, with LeBron in Los Angeles and the Cavaliers failing to come close to the playoffs, they'll be playing a different team for the first time in these five Finals.

Klay Thompson's Contract: How Much Does He Have Left?

Nothing, actually! The 2018-19 season, where Thompson's salary was nearly $19 million, was the last of the extension he signed back in 2014. He is set to be a free agent starting this offseason.

Will the Warriors re-sign him? There's no reason to believe they're not interested in retaining the original core of the many championship Warriors teams. And with everyone expecting Kevin Durant to opt out of his contract and potentially sign elsewhere, Golden State could put some of that money toward re-signing Thompson if Durant doesn't re-sign with them. Would Golden State offer him a max deal?

According to Spotrac, Thompson has made over $78 million in earnings from his rookie contract and subsequent extension.

Klay Thompson's Endorsements

Thompson's role as a starter on the most successful team in basketball has helped him get plenty of endorsement deals to go with his millions in salary. According to Forbes, last year Klay Thompson made $13 million in endorsements alone. His most notable one may be Anta (ANPDY) , a shoe and sportswear company in China that signed Thompson back in 2014 and not long after signed him to an extension through 2026.

Other companies Thompson has endorsement deals with include BodyArmor and Electronic Arts (EA - Get Report) .

Klay Thompson's House

Where does someone with Thompson's net worth and yearly salary live when he's not playing basketball? For Klay Thompson, one such place in southern California, in a mansion in Dana Point he purchased in 2015 for $2.2 million.

Though just one story, there's plenty of space in Thompson's house, with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The house also boasts two 2-car garages, a pool, spa and recreational room with bar and pool table.

