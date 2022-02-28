Skip to main content
Here's What Tom Brady's Business Future Looks Like Following His Retirement
Here's What Tom Brady's Business Future Looks Like Following His Retirement

Derek Jeter Quits as CEO of Miami Marlins After 4 Seasons

The Marlins had the fourth-worst record in baseball during Jeter's tenure.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Miami Marlins are continuing the turmoil that has marked their 29-year history as a Major League Baseball franchise.

CEO Derek Jeter, the Hall of Fame Yankee, announced Monday that he’s leaving his post and selling his stake in the team. Jeter doesn’t have a lot to boast about during his 4 ½-year tenure with the Marlins.

In his four seasons through last year, the Marlins had the fourth worst record in baseball. They did make the playoffs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but more than half the teams in baseball qualified that year. The Marlins had a 218-327 record during Jeter’s presence.

He said after last year’s season that the Marlins would both stock up on young players for the future and spend more on experienced players to win in the short term. It could be that principal owner Bruce Sherman wasn’t on board for the spending part of that equation. 

Miami had the 27th lowest payroll out of 30 teams last year, only $61 million.

TheStreet Recommends

As for Jeter’s official assessment, "the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead." he said in a statement released by PR Newswire, not the Marlins. 

That difference could be the spending.

Joel Sherman of The New York Post reported that Jeter went into the lockout believing that there would be an additional $10 to $15 million that the Marlins would be able to spend on the 2022 roster," Sports Illustrated notes. 

"However, that strategy reportedly ‘evaporated’ during the lockout, leading to Jeter’s decision to leave the franchise.”

Major League Baseball locked out its players in December. Players and owners are still seeking to reach an accord to get teams back on the field.

As for the Marlins, they won the World Series in 1997 and 2003, but they have seen players, management and owners cycle through Miami quickly during the team’s short existence. 

Tags
terms:
Sports & BusinessSport Of Money
Toyota to Invest $1.33 Billion in a Kentucky Plant
CRYPTOCURRENCY
TM

Toyota Shutdown Signals Danger of Cyber Attacks

By Rob Lenihan
Semiconductor Lead
INVESTING
AMDINTCTXN

Semiconductor Watch List: Qualcomm, AMD, Texas Instruments and Intel

By Brian O'Connell
Roman Abramovich
EMERGING MARKETS
EVRZFLSR

What Exactly Is a Russian 'Oligarch'?

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Russia Ukraine Lead
INVESTING
NFLXDISAAPL

Netflix Defies Russian Authorities, Won't Carry Putin Propaganda

By Michael Tedder
What Are Interest Rates
I

What Are Interest Rates? How Do They Work?

By TheStreet Staff
Foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi give a joint press briefing after the talks. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Russia Sanctions List: Here's Who Is On It

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Footlocker Nike Lead JS
INVESTING
NKEFL

Foot Locker Looks to Break Its Nike Dependency

By Vidhi Choudhary
Russia Ukraine Conflict Lead JS
INVESTING

Pseudo Russian Stock Market Created By U.S. ETFs

By Dan Weil