Super Bowl 2020: How Much Does It Cost to Attend?

Attending the Super Bowl is often on the bucket list for many people, but fans of either the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs can still nab tickets for the game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida if they are willing to shell out a few thousand dollars.

While the tickets for the Super Bowl game itself are always expensive, fans can find deals on hotels and restaurants and other entertainment related to the game.

Here’s what to expect for attending the game, including hotels, transportation, food and entertainment.

Ticket Prices

Price for tickets for the game fluctuate as demand changes. Here is a sampling of prices from three ticket brokers.

Fans who want to sit on the 50 yard line will have to shell out an exorbitant amount of money - they are $64,000 on Gametime, a ticket broker.

There are cheaper seats, but even those cost $4,248 before fees.

Tickets in the upper end zone were selling for $5,000 on Jan. 28 on StubHub, a ticket broker.

The average resale price of a ticket was $7,136, according to broker SeatGeek.

The most in-demand Super Bowls since 2010 include the following:

Super Bowl LIV (Chiefs vs. 49ers): $7,136

Super Bowl LII (Patriots vs. Eagles): $5,373

Super Bowl LIII (Rams vs. Patriots): $4,657

Super Bowl LI (Falcons vs. Patriots): $4,487

Super Bowl 50 (Broncos vs. Panthers): $4,392

SeatGeek's co-founder Russ D'Souza recommends that fans keep a close eye on fluctuating ticket prices and aim for a price that is within their budget.

"Tickets to the Super Bowl often tend to be the most expensive cost associated with experiencing the sporting event, beating out the costs of airfare and lodging,” he said. “We’ve been tracking ticket demand for the Super Bowl on the secondary market since 2010 and Super Bowl LIV is shaping up to be the most in-demand game we’ve ever seen and likely by a wide margin.”

While prices in the past have dropped the week leading up to the big game, the average price is remaining at a record high at more than $6,000 per ticket, D'Souza said.

Hotel, Transportation, Concerts and Other Costs to Attend the Super Bowl

Football fans can still pay moderate prices for hotels. Based on prices on Hotels.com, rooms can run as low as $279 at a Holiday Inn that is 8.6 miles away from the stadium.

Buying last-minute plane tickets will eat into the budgets of fans. A roundtrip flight on Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report from San Francisco to Miami for the weekend is now at least $900 since many return flights are now sold out.

Before the game starts Sunday, there are many activities, concerts and parties for people to attend Thursday and Friday. Whether you’re an out-of-town fan or a local resident, there are always free events and ones that are moderately priced that occur before the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl Music Fest at the American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report Arena starts on Jan. 30 and runs through Feb. 1 and features concerts from DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and others with ticket prices that start from $35; the Guns N’ Roses with Snoop Dog concert with tickets starting at $125 and the Maroon with Dan + Shay concert with tickets that start at $50.

There are free events also. The Super Bowl LIVE is free and open to guests of all ages, including children. The festival includes a Huddle Down Community Stage, Road to the 11th, Tailgate Town featuring a Culinary stage, water shows, an environmental village, evening parades and fireworks.

The Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s (LOW) - Get Report is held at the Miami Beach Convention Center and runs from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1. The event features a pro football interactive theme park with participatory games, youth football clinics and autograph sessions with NFL players. The event also includes personalized digital photos, a 40-yard dash and vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens, a virtual reality experience and an enhanced Super Bowl rings display. Tickets are $50 and children under the age of 12 attend free.

The NFL throws a great party and fans can create a memorable experience, said Megan Gorman, a managing partner at Chequers Financial Management in San Francisco, a 49ers fan who has attended multiple Super Bowls.

“It’s a happy and exciting event since it’s the biggest game of the year,” Gorman said. “There is an energy to it. It’s a lot about planning to make sure you make it the experience you want. There are a lot of costs involved.”

Fans who create a budget will have a better experience. Gorman recommends attending the concerts leading up to the game and the official tailgate party hosted by the NFL on Sunday.

“Create a budget and what you want to get out of it whether it is attending the concerts, parties or tailgate,” she said. “There is a lot you can do, regardless of the price range."