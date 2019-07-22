With Wimbledon officially in the books, the big money winners and rankings for tennis are pretty clear for 2019. This is where things stand thus far, according to the New York Times. Bear in mind that this list is comprised of highest-paid tennis players based on tournament winnings, not endorsements. Points are cumulative for this season.

The Highest-Paid Tennis Players in 2019

1. Novak Djokovic

Winnings: $8,911,411

Unsurprisingly, Djokovic is at the top of the money list this year, as he has dominated the field in a big way. According to ATPtour.com, Djokovic has played in 16 events, and racked up 12,415 points. His epic battle with Roger Federer at summer Wimbledon final was a full display of the dominance only a few players have in tennis today.

2. Rafael Nadal

Winnings: $7,027,843

Nadal fought an equally comparable match against Federer in the semi finals of Wimbledon; ultimately losing the battle. Through 2019, Nadal has played in 16 events; he accumulated 7,945 points in total.

3. Roger Federer

Winnings: $5,751,008

At the age of 37, Roger Federer is still battling. His performance (and dominance) through the early rounds at Wimbledon is comparable to the new generation of tennis players. With 16 events played, and 7,460 points accumulated, Federer is giving the 33-year-old Rafael Nadal a real run for his money.

4. Dominic Thiem

Winnings: $4,065,446

The 25-year-old Austrian is definitely not a household name like the top three on this list, but Thiem has accrued quite a bit of winnings so far this year. He ranks fourth, with 4,595 points. It wouldn't be a surprise to see his stardom rise, if he can put a few big wins on the list.

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Winnings: $3,003,707

From Greece, 20-year-old Tsitsipas has been making a lot of noise. Despite struggling at Wimbledon, the young man has accumulated 4,045 points, and is pulling toward the top of men's tennis. A lack of experience has cost him some matches, but it's fair to say that this guy has a bright future ahead of him.

6. Fabio Fognini

Winnings: $1,979,737

Ironically, Fognini is actually the man that knocked Tsitsipas out in the first round of Wimbledon. The 32-year-old Italian is a veteran of the game, and remains a consistent performer, with 2,785 points this season.

7. Roberto Bautista Agut

Winnings: $1,934,951

The Spaniard is 31 years old, and has played in 23 tournaments this year. In all he has put together 2,320 points, and is ranked 13 in the ATP rankings.

8. Kei Nishikori

Winnings: $1,934,294

Hailing from Japan, Nishikori is ranked 7th in the ATP rankings, with 4,040 points thus far this season. The 29-year-old has played in 22 tournaments.

9. Daniil Medvedev

Winnings: $1,623,386

The Russian has been quietly driving up his totals this year by playing in 26 tournaments. The 23-year-old has age on his side, allowing the energy to play far more than some of the older names. Medvedev is ranked 10th in the ATP, and has 2,625 points this season.

10. Alexander Zverev

Winnings: $1,582,472

Alexander Zverev is low on the money list when you consider his ATP ranking. Ranked 5th in the world behind Dominic Thiem, Zverev is the lowest earner on this list. He's played 24 tournaments, and accumulated 4,325 points.

On the woman's side of things, tournaments themselves can be a lot more exciting. It's not always the same couple of names winning everything in the final matches; though Serena Williams seems intent on bringing back that habit. Here are the money leaders thus far in the WTA.

1. Ashleigh Barty

Winnings: $5,362,865

At 23 years old, players like Ashleigh Barty seem very much like the future of women's tennis. Winner of the French Open this year, she's number one in the world with 6,605 points. Whether the Australian will hold on to that No. 1 spot is highly variable. The fun in women's tennis is that they're much more competitive than the men. Nonetheless, it seems that Ashleigh Barty will be in contention often.

2. Simona Halep

Winnings: $5,083,227

Halep has played in 17 tournaments, and accumulated 5,933 points. Recent winner of Wimbledon, Halep is coming off a real high as she defeated Serena Williams in the final round. The victory definitely helped her standing on this list. The Romanian will certainly be a favorite going into the U.S. Open.

3. Naomi Osaka

Winnings: $3,795,402

At 21 years of age, Osaka has played in 18 tournaments. In doing so, she has accumulated 6,257 points this season. A few big wins or losses between these top three players could really shake things up quickly.

4. Karolina Pliskova

Winnings: $3,110,784

Pliskova has made her money over 22 tournaments, with 6,055 points for the season. Again, these numbers are so close that the rankings become much more competitive than in men's tennis.

5. Petra Kvitova

Winnings: $2,795,135

Kvitova is ranked 6th in the world, but is in the top 5 when it comes to winnings. The 29-year-old veteran of the sport has played in 19 tournaments. Petra made a run in Wimbledon, making it to the round of 16 before losing to Johanna Konta.

6. Kiki Bertens

Winnings: $2,401,454

Ranked 5th in the world, the 27-year-old has been a pro since 2009. Bertens has played in a whopping 25 tournaments to put together her 5,130 points for the season.

7. Serena Williams

Winnings: $2,148,795

Despite the ultimate defeat, Serena Williams is coming off of a high note at Wimbledon. Yes, she lost big in the final, but it's an accomplishment just to make it there. The 37-year-old mother has played a smaller tournament schedule than most with 12 tournaments in total. With 3,411 points for the season, she certainly hasn't wasted any of those tournaments, as she is currently ranked 9th in the world.

8. Marketa Vondrousova

Winnings: $2,062,225

Actually ranked 16th, Vondrousova has succeeded more in bringing in money. The left handed Czech player has one career title. At the age of 20, I'd say she's doing pretty well all things considered. Having played in 14 tournaments, she currently has 2,762 points for the season.

9. Elina Svitolina

Winnings: $1,900,961

Svitolina comes from Ukraine, and has played in 19 tournaments this season. The 24 year old has 13 singles titles, and has put together 4,638 points this season.





10. Barbora Strycova

Winnings: $1,861,057

Coming in at 10th on the money list, Barbora Strycova has won $1.86 million despite being ranked 32nd. The 33 year old has been a pro since 2003. She has played in an incredible 23 events this year. It just goes to show, you don't have to be showcased at Wimbledon in order to lead the money list.

