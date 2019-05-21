National Basketball Association players hold a fascination that not many can attain - and, happen to be some of the highest-paid athletes in the world. Although playoff season may be behind us, America's NBA obsession is long from over. But, who is the highest paid player?

1. Stephen Curry

2018-2019 Salary: $37.46 million

For tried and true NBA fans, this should come as no surprise. Curry has finally dethroned LeBron James, who has consistently ranked as one of the highest paid NBA players for several seasons.

Raking in a cool salary of more than $34 million, Curry's time playing for the Golden State Warriors seems to be paying off. According to his contract details, Curry is currently signed on a 5-year, $201.2 million contract, with an annual salary cap of $40 million. As a two-time MVP winner, Curry is signed until the 2022 season.

The famous point guard is now in the middle of his contract. At 31 years old, holding the title of the richest NBA player isn't too shabby.

2. LeBron James

2018-2019 Salary: $35.65 million

Coming in hot on the heels of Curry, James' salary sits just a fraction off from the top of the payroll. He usually plays small forward but is known to play other positions.

Previously signed to a 3-year, $99.9 million contract with the Cavaliers, James looked to earn a $35.6 million salary in the 2018-2019 season. Unsurprisingly, he opted out of that contract to seek a new deal in free agency. Not long after opting out, a deal that had long been rumored became a reality, and it was announced that James would be signing a 4-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Big things were expected of his new deal with his new team, but a rocky first year led to the Lakers on the outside looking in for the playoffs - the first time in 9 years James wouldn't make the NBA Finals.

Although Curry and James have recently faced off on their respective teams, giving Curry and the Warriors the upper hand, both players are neck-and-neck for the top spot. But, James' sponsorship earnings and business ventures put his net worth at an estimated $400 million to $480 million - a crushing $390 million higher than Curry's $90 million.

Thanks to partnerships with the likes of Nike (NKE - Get Report) and Kia (KIMTF) , James' earnings go far beyond the court.

At 33, the forward has been very vocal about his wishes for upcoming contracts.

"I want to kind of try to break the mold just for the next generation, just take the narrative out of 'You're past your prime when you hit 31,' or 'You're past your prime in your 12th year in the league,' or whatever the case may be," James told Cleveland.com. "Hopefully, I can break the mold so when the next guy comes, he can still get $200 [million] or $300 million and be 33 years old. I'm serious."

3. Russell Westbrook

2018-2019 Salary: $35.65 million

Tied with James in terms of salary, Westbrook makes a cool $35.6 million playing for Oklahoma City Thunder. Not too surprising considering Westbrook is a perennial All-Star and former league MVP.

Westbrook is locked into a 3-year, $85.6 million contract, reaching a salary cap of $30.5 million in his final year of 2018-2019. The 29-year-old point guard has an upcoming contract of 5 years, where the player could receive an average salary of up to $41 million.

4. Chris Paul

2018-2019 Salary: $35.65 million

The Houston Rockets' point guard earns an annual salary of $35.65 million - that's more than Paul's teammate Harden, though Harden will likely surpass him by the time his contract extension kicks in.

34-year-old Paul had a 5-year, $107 million contract with the Rockets, and in 2018 re-signed with the team as a free agent to the tune of a 4-year, $159.7 million deal.

5. Blake Griffin

2018-2019 Salary: $31.87 million

Hitting just short of the $32 million mark, Griffin's 5-year, $171.2 million contract reflects the star player's contributions to the Detroit Pistons.

Griffin is set to make more than $32 million in the coming seasons, eventually surpassing $38 million in the final year of his contract.

Although the forward was formerly signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, Griffin's deal with the Pistons appears to be a profitable one so far.

6. Gordon Hayward

2018-2019 Salary: $31.21 million

Just below Griffin at the number five spot, Hayward's earnings are competitive, to say the least.

The Boston Celtics' shooting guard is signed to a 4-year, $127.8 million contract, and stands to get his earnings even further into the $30 million range in coming seasons.

Hailing from Butler University, the 29-year-old player has made a splash in the NBA, despite an injury last month. Hayward was expected to be fully recovered by August and ended up playing 72 regular season games for Boston in the 2018-19 season.

7. Kyle Lowry

2018-2019 Salary: $31 million

The Toronto Raptors' point guard is, along with Kawhi Leonard, trying to keep his team alive and make the 2019 NBA Finals, though they face an uphill battle against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lowry is currently signed to a 3-year, $100 million contract. The 33-year-old is expected to reach a high annual earnings of over $33 million before his contract ends in 2020.

Despite the Raptor's record 59-win season in 2017-18, Lowry's disappointment in the early loss against the Cavaliers in the playoffs left him wanting more the next season. They've advanced further in the playoffs than they did last year already.

8. Paul George

2018-2019 Salary: $30.56 million

Paul George recently completed the first year of a 4-year, $136.9 contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder after starting his career with the Pacers. He had a rebirth with the Thunder, helping the aforementioned Russell Westbrook to lead the team to the playoffs.

The 29-year-old small forward is signed with Oklahoma City through 2022. By then, he has the option to be making $37.9 million in a single season.

In his second season with the Thunder (though the first on his contract), George started 77 games and averaged 28 points per game - a career best.

9. Mike Conley

2018-2019 Salary: $30.52 million

Conley's deal with the Memphis Grizzlies has earned him one of the top 10 spots on the highest paid NBA players list.

The Grizzlies' point guard is set in a 5-year, $152.6 million contract, with the option to make up to $34 million in 2020.

Conley's contract, signed during the free agency period in 2016, was the biggest in NBA history. Following in the footsteps of his Olympic-gold-medalist father Mike Conley Sr., Conley seems to be making plenty of gold himself.

10. James Harden

2018-2019 Salary: $30.42 million

Harden trails George and Westbrook with his $30.42 million salary in contract with the Houston Rockets.

The Texas-based Rockets' player is on his last season of his 4-year, $118 million contract. When the 29-year-old shooting guard begins his upcoming 4-year contract in 2019-2020, Harden will make an average salary of $42.3 million, starting at $37.8 million.

11. Kevin Durant

2018-2019 Salary: $30 million

The famous Golden State Warriors' small forward boasts an impressive $30 million annual salary, but rakes in more with brand partnerships.

30-year-old Durant is currently finishing up a 2-year, $51.3 million contract with the Warriors. Durant has a player option for next year, but is expected to decline and seek a new deal in free agency, whether with Golden State or elsewhere.

Durant made a ground-breaking decision to take a pay cut to the tune of about $10 million. Durant told The Athletic in an interview that:

"... I'm a smart guy and I want to keep this thing going and looking at Andre and Shaun [Livingston] and Steph [Curry] - they all should make the most money that they can make and get what they deserve. Because they were all underpaid and I knew at some point they'd want to get what they deserve. So I just took a step back and let the chips fall where they may. Then I took it in my hands. I wanted to keep the team together and I thought it was going to help the ownership bring all the guys back."

Durant is famously partnered with Foot Locker (FL - Get Report) and Nike (NKE - Get Report) , helping him earn an estimated $150 million net worth.

12. Paul Millsap

2018-2019 Salary: $29.23 million

The Denver Nuggets player sits twelfth in the competition for richest spot in the NBA payrolls.

With an annual salary of $29.2 million, Millsap's 2-year, $61 million contract certainly isn't small potatoes.

The 34-year-old power forward is signed through the 2018-2019 season, with a club option for 2019-20. Although the Nuggets are looking to build a stronger foundation to complement the player, it seems as though Millsap's talents are being recognized.

13. Al Horford

2018-2019 Salary: $28.93 million

Coming in just under Millsap's salary, Horford made a competitive $28.9 million this year playing for the Boston Celtics.

Horford is currently set in a 4-year, $113 million contract with the Boston-based team. If he picks up his club option for the 2019-20 season, Horford could make over $30 million a season.

14. Damian Lillard

2018-2019 Salary: $27.98 million

Weber State alum Lillard is set at a comfortable $28 million per year, playing for the Portland Trail Blazers as a point guard.

In the middle of a 5-year, $140 million contract with the Trail Blazers, the 28-year-old is set to make up to $31.6 million in his 2020 season.

Lillard's accomplishment of making the All-NBA team twice has earned him a special contract via "The Derrick Rose Rule."

15. DeMar DeRozan

2018-2019 Salary: $27.74 million

Past the halfway point in our list of 30 highest paid NBA players, DeRozan slides in at an impressive $27.74 million annual salary.

DeRozan may make over $3 million less than his former teammate Lowry, but the 29-year-old shooting guard now plays for the Spurs, and his 5-year, $129 million contract makes him easily the highest-paid player in San Antonio.

DeRozan made one of the richest NBA deals in 2016 when he signed that contract with the Raptors.

16. Otto Porter Jr.

2018-2019 Salary: $26.01 million

The 25-year-old Chicago Bulls' small forward earns a hefty $26 million a year, and will be making up to $28 million in 2020.

Porter is currently signed to a 4-year, $106.5 million contract that was originally with the Washington Wizards, close to his alma mater Georgetown University.

17. CJ McCollum

2018-2019 Salary: $25.76 million

Teammate of Lillard, McCollum earns shy of Lillard's annual salary, but not by much.

The 27-year-old shooting guard is currently in a 4-year, $106.6 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. McCollum is set to earn over $29.3 million in 2020.

18. Joel Embiid

2018-2019 Salary: $25.47 million

Embiid was an integral part of the Philadelphia 76ers' famous "Trust the Process" phase. The 76ers have now made the playoffs in two straight seasons, in no small part due to Embiid's star rising.

In 2017, Embiid signed a massive 5-year contract extension with Philly worth $147.7 million. Signed through the 2022-23 season, he's currently estimated to make over $33.6 million in salary that season.

19. Andrew Wiggins

2018-2019 Salary: $25.47 million

Tied with Embiid for yearly salary, Wiggins just finished the first year of his contract extension - signed in 2017, like Embiid. But unlike Embiid and the 76ers, neither Wiggins nor the Minnesota Timberwolves have seen the success they had anticipated.

Still, Wiggins is just 24 years of age. There's still time for improvement - and if he does, he will be playing at a high level while getting paid at one. Again identical to Embiid, Wiggins is set to make more than $33.6 million in the final season of his contract.

20. Andre Drummond

2018-2019 Salary: $25.43 million

Drummond's run with the Detroit Pistons earns him a nice paycheck of $25.4 million per year.

At 25, the center is in the middle of a 5-year, $127.2 million contract with the Pistons. Come 2020, the young player is set to earn an annual salary of $28.8 million.

21. Bradley Beal

2018-2019 Salary: $25.43 million

Tying Drummond on the highest paid NBA players list, Beal's contract with the Washington Wizards earned him about $25.4 million this year.

The shooting guard signed a 5-year, $127 million contract with the Wizards in 2016. Expecting to earn $28.8 million in 2020, the young player has a promising career.

22. Anthony Davis

2018-2019 Salary: $25.43 million

Joining Beal and Drummond, Davis keeps up by earning $25.4 million with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Holding at $127 million, 5-year contract, the power forward has a few years left to reach a top annual salary of $28.8 million in 2020 with the Pelicans - though that of course assumes he's still playing for New Orleans when the time comes.

23. Hassan Whiteside

2018-2019 Salary: $25.43 million

The 29-year-old Whiteside was originally drafted by Sacramento in 2010, but the center has played for the Miami Heat since 2014.

In 2016, Whiteside signed a 4-year, 98.4 million contract with the Heat. He has a player option for the 2019-20 season. Should he choose to exercise this option, he'll make over $27 million.

24. Jrue Holiday

2018-2019 Salary: $25.4 million

Holiday's $25.4 million annual salary earns him the 24th spot on the biggest salaries in the NBA.

The 28-year-old point guard for the New Orleans Pelicans is locked into a 5-year, $132 million contract. Holiday is set to make his highest annual salary in 2021, making $26.3 million.

25. Nikola Jokic

2018-2019 Salary: $24.61 million

Still just 24, Jokic has become the star of the Denver Nuggets and was a crucial part of the team advancing to the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs and reaching Game 7 against the Trail Blazers.

Jokic is currently in the middle of a 5-year, $147.7 million contract extension he signed with Denver in 2018. He is signed through the 2022-23 season, at which point his salary will be nearly $32.5 million. That would be enough to reach this year's top 5 salaries.

26. Steven Adams

2018-2019 Salary: $24.16 million

Adams is the third Thunder player to make the list, making over $24 million this past season. It's over $6 million less than Paul George and nearly $11.5 million lower than Russell Westbrook, but $24.16 million is still plenty.

In 2016, Adams signed a 4-year contract extension worth $100 million with Oklahoma City. That extension goes through the 2020-21 season, one where he will make $27.5 million.

Drafted prior to the 2013 season, Adams has made the playoffs in 5 of the first 6 seasons of his career.

27. Giannis Antetokounmpo

2018-2019 Salary: $24.16 million

Giannis is ranked 27th on this list, but he arguably had the best season of any NBA player in the 2018-19 season - and with the Bucks currently still alive in the playoffs, his season isn't over yet.

Antetokounmpo is in the middle of a 4-year, $100 million extension of his own that he signed in 2016. Like Steven Adams, he is set to make $27.5 million in his 2020-21 season.

However, if Giannis continues to play even close to the level he has shown the past couple of years, expect to see him much higher on this list in the future.

28. Marc Gasol

2018-2019 Salary: $24.12 million

Earning barely less than Adams and Antetokounmpo, Gasol makes $24.1 million thanks to his contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Heading into the last couple seasons of his 5-year, $113 million contract with the Grizzlies, the 33-year-old center is set to earn a high of $25.6 million in 2019 if he exercises his player option.

29. Kevin Love

2018-2019 Salary: $24.12 million

Not to be outdone by Gasol, Love's $24.1 million salary with the Cleveland Cavaliers ranks him in the top 30 highest paid NBA players.

Finishing up a 5-year, $113.2 million contract with the Cavaliers, Love's salary would have reached a peak in 2019 with $25.6 million, but he declined his player option to instead pursue free agency.

Injuries have become common in Love's career, and with the Cavaliers becoming one of the worst teams in basketball with LeBron gone, it's not yet clear both what Love wants to do and whether Cleveland sees him in their future plans.