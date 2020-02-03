What Is Eli Manning's Net Worth?

His career may not be ending the way some wish, but make no mistake: Eli Manning has had an incredible career in the NFL, set to finish in the top 10 in a number of statistical categories all-time.

A decade ago, some people may not have thought that was possible. Many worried he would be a bust after his first couple of years when he was turnover-prone. But some improbable Super Bowl runs and a streak of 209 consecutive starts can change that perspective. He's not a bust anymore, and one day may end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A decade and a half of being the quarterback in New York has made Eli Manning a major name and face not just in sports, but pop culture. After all of this, how much is Eli Manning worth?

Eli Manning's Net Worth

It has been estimated that Eli Manning's career endeavors have led to a net worth in the neighborhood of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Manning has never wanted for money, of course; his father, Archie, played in the NFL for 13 years. Eli is the youngest of a football dynasty that also includes his brother Peyton. Still, if that number is true it's a testament to a lengthy career and a durability unparalleled in modern football.

Eli Manning's Career

Peyton Manning famously bucked his family history playing for Ole Miss to play college ball at Tennessee instead. Eli, on the other hand, decided to attend Ole Miss and play for the Rebels.

Eli Manning at Ole Miss

Manning played all four seasons at Ole Miss, putting up some of the most prolific numbers the SEC had ever seen. His junior year saw him come in third place in Heisman voting, behind Oklahoma QB Jason White and Pittsburgh WR Larry Fitzgerald, who is also still in the NFL en route to the Hall of Fame.

Manning's Rebels teams went to three Bowl games in his four years. They lost the Music City Bowl in his freshman season to West Virginia, but Manning's attempt at a comeback in the fourth quarter impressed viewers. In his junior year they faced Nebraska in the Independence Bowl and pulled off a 27-23 victory. Manning's final college game was the Cotton Bowl Classic in January of 2004, where Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma State 31-28.

Eli Manning and the Giants

Manning's storied career at Ole Miss made him a clear candidate for the first overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. That pick, though, belonged to the San Diego Chargers, and Manning publicly stated that he would not play for the Chargers. Still, the Chargers drafted Manning with the pick. After a phone call from the New York Giants, an agreement was made; the Giants would draft Philip Rivers with the fourth pick, and the teams would swap the players in addition to several draft picks the Giants would give the Chargers. With that, the Giants had their new quarterback.

Manning signed a large 6-year contract after being drafted, but began his rookie season on the bench, as the Giants had also signed veteran Kurt Warner. Midway through the season, though, the Giants made a commitment to the future and made Manning the starter. He lost his first six starts before winning the last game of the season against Dallas.

2005 saw Manning firmly entrenched as starting QB. Despite he and the team's 2004 struggles (they went 6-10) the 05 Giants surprised people and won the NFC East with an 11-5 record. Manning had struggles with turnover, tied for secon in the league in interceptions, but was fifth in passing yards and tied for fourth in touchdowns. Still, a brutal 23-0 loss to Carolina in the playoffs ended the year on a disappointing note.

Manning had a strong start to 2006 and the Giants started 6-2, but he and the team struggled mightily in the second half of the season, backing into the playoffs with an 8-8 record. Though he performed well in the playoffs against the Eagles, the team lost. Fans and pundits began to wonder if Manning was going to be able to deliver a consistent season for the Giants.

The 2007 regular season was not that. Several great games mixed with several terrible games made for an inconsistent year where Manning tied for the league lead in interceptions with 20. Still, with his 23 touchdowns and a stacked defense, the team nabbed a Wild Card spot with a 10-6 record. The last game of the regular season, a close game against Tom Brady's undefeated Patriots, energized the team before the playoffs began.

The Giants were underdogs in every game of those playoffs. But they went into Tampa and won the Wild Card game, pulled off a massive upset in Dallas in the divisional round, and won a tough overtime victory in Green Bay to advance to Super Bowl XLII. Manning played efficiently in these three games, failing to throw an interception. The defense kept the Giants in Super Bowl XLII, giving up just 14 points. This allowed for an incredible comeback drive from Manning late in the fourth quarter, including his famous escape on third down that led to the iconic Helmet Catch. His touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress with under a minute left gave them the lead, and the Giants defeated the undefeated Pats 17-14. Eli Manning was named Super Bowl MVP.

Having gone from potential bust to Super Bowl MVP in an instant, Manning put up a stellar 2008, throwing just 10 interceptions to 21 touchdowns as the Giants went 12-4. Manning made his first Pro Bowl, but the team dropped three of their last four games and suffered a disappointing loss in the playoffs at the hands of the Eagles.

Still, Manning impressed that year and the Giants rewarded him with a long-term extension prior to the 2009 season worth $97.5 million over six years. Manning rewarded the Giants after this extension by passing for 27 touchdowns and his first 4,000-yard season, but the season for the whole Giants team was inconsistent and missed the playoffs with an 8-8 record, breaking a 4-year playoff streak.

2010 was deeply inconsistent for Manning. He reached 30 touchdowns for the first time in his career, but also threw 25 interceptions. The Giants went 10-6 but a couple of brutal late-season losses kept them from the playoffs.

Prior to the 2011 season, much was made of Manning answering an interview question by saying he feels he's an elite quarterback. Many felt he didn't deserve to be considered such. He responded with a career year, throwing for nearly 5,000 yards. On a team with no run game or offensive line and an injured defense, Manning nearly single-handedly took that team to the playoffs.

Manning continued to play well in the playoffs, and with a healthier defense the Giants steamrolled through Atlanta and Green Bay, and a tough overtime win against San Francisco brought them back to the Super Bowl to face the Patriots again. Manning's outstanding performance in Super Bowl XLVI led the Giants to yet another last-minute victory against the Pats, and he was once again named Super Bowl MVP.

The Giants missed the playoffs in 2012, but Manning's solid season led to his second straight Pro Bowl nod and third in his career. 2013, though, was far worse for him as he threw just 18 touchdowns against a career-high 20 interceptions.

With such a poor season at age 32, some wondered if Eli's decline was inevitable. But 2014, thanks in part to new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and rookie wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., was a redemptive season for him. He threw for 30 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions. 2015 was even better, as he reached a career high with 35 touchdowns. But both of these teams went 6-10. Prior to the 2015 season, Manning was extended on a 4-year, $84 million deal.

2016's offense was lackluster for the Giants, but a fantastic defense led them to an 11-5 season, making the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Manning played well in their playoff game against Green Bay, but the team lost 38-13.

2017 and 2018 saw the bottom fall out for the Giants. The offensive struggles continued, and while Manning was not the sole reason, his decline was noticeable as he has turned 37.

Manning started the first two games of the 2019 season for the Giants, and after they lost both the Giants made the decision to move into a new era: he was benched in favor of 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones.

With the Giants having moved onto a new quarterback, Eli Manning made it official in January of 2020 that he was retiring from the NFL.

Eli Manning's Contract: How Much Does He Have Left?

Manning is in the penultimate season of his contract. His salaries and bonuses combined, according to Spotrac, mean he's set to make $16 million this season in cash earnings. That would put his career NFL earnings over $235 million.

Add in the $17 million he made in cash earnings in his final season with the Giants, and Manning retired with career cash earnings of about $252.28 million.

Eli Manning's Endorsements and Commercials

Manning's status as a long-time starting quarterback in New York City has made him a very public face. So public that he even hosted Saturday Night Live after his second Super Bowl victory. He has also made millions off endorsement deals.

Manning has endorsement deals with companies like Hublot, Toyota, (TM) - Get Report Nationwide and DirecTV. (DTV) And of course, we can't forget his Super Bowl LII commercial where he recreated the iconic Dirty Dancing scene with Odell Beckham, Jr.