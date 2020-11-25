Diego Maradona, Argentina World Cup Star, Dies at 60

Diego Maradona, who died at 60 on Wednesday, was key to Argentina's 1986 World Cup victory, turning him into an international superstar.

Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday of a heart attack at age 60.

Maradona played in four World Cups from 1982 to 1994, including the 1986 games in which Argentina, led by Maradona, captured the World Cup.

A statement from the Argentina Football Association to ESPN said: "The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest pain at the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You'll always be in our hearts."

Maradona was recently hospitalized and underwent brain surgery. He was released on Nov. 11, according to ESPN.

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez confirmed three days of national mourning for Maradona.

Beyond his soccer prowess, Maradona was just as revered for his off-the-field personality. This despite a "dark side and human frailties [that] only seemed to endear him more to an Argentine public that anointed him a cultural deity," Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday.

Maradona's career hit a snag in 1991 after he failed a drug test for cocaine and faced a 15-month suspension from 1991 to 1992.

His drug use and weight gain over the ensuing years resulted in multiple near-fatal situations.

Condolences and memories came flooding into social media from some of the sport's biggest stars.