What Is DeAndre Hopkins' Net Worth?

DeAndre Hopkins, all pro wide receiver for the Houston Texans, has a reported net worth of $25.3 million.

Helping fuel that net worth figure is a huge $81 million contract extension awarded Hopkins by the Texans in 2017. Of that amount, $49 million is guaranteed and if Hopkins produces on the field like he has in 2018 and 2019, he may well earn out the entire $81 million before his career is over.

On the gridiron, Hopkins is ranked as the best receiver in the league by NFL.com. Football analysts point to Hopkins’ wide catch radius and his innate ability to come down with the pigskin in a crowd – traits highly coveted by NFL coaches and quarterbacks – as the reason that Hopkins is the best among the best.

Ask Hopkins and he’ll tell you he isn’t going away anytime soon.

“I know I’m the best, so it doesn’t really mean anything to me but to keep working hard,” he said in a recent postgame conference. It’s an attitude and confidence that has served Hopkins and the Texans well as they fight for the Lombardi Trophy in early 2020.

Hopkins' Early Life

DeAndre Hopkins was born on June 6, 1992 in Central, South Carolina, to Sabrina Greenlee, who ultimately overcame personal tragedy to become the strongest presence in Hopkins’ life

Life was harsh for Hopkins and his mother almost right off the bat. His father was killed in a car accident when Hopkins was only 5 months old. He was only 10 years old when Sabrina Greenlee was maimed in an acid attack involving a boyfriend and another woman, Savannah Grant.

During a confrontation, Grant flung a concoction of lye and bleach into Greenlee’s face, resulting in severe burn injuries and blinding her in both eyes. Caring for his mother and grieving for her condition, Hopkins found solace in sports, where his future was taking him further from tragedy and closer to gridiron glory.

Like many future all-pros, Hopkins discovered football at an early age, but he didn’t limit himself to the sport as a high-school student. Aside from football, the naturally athletic Hopkins played basketball and participated in track and field, too.

Yet it was on the ball field where Hopkins stood out. In his high school career at D.W. Daniel High School, Hopkins scored 18 touchdowns on offense and, playing the other sides of the ball, had 28 interceptions and five touchdowns as an elite defensive back.

Despite heroics on the basketball court (Hopkins scored 1,453 points as a guard for D.W. Daniel Lions, which won a South Carolina State Championship in his junior year), Hopkins opted to focus on football in college.

In 2010, he enrolled at Clemson, one of the most successful collegiate football programs in the U.S., under high-profile coach Dabo Sweeney.

In his first year with the Tigers, Hopkins snared 51 receptions and four touchdowns, as he marked a big name for himself on the Division One collegiate football stage. In his sophomore year, Hopkins made the leap nationally in a prime time game in the Orange Bowl against West Virginia, snagging 10 balls for 103 yards. Altogether that year, Hopkins had 72 catches and five touchdowns.

His junior year cemented his reputation as one of the elite pass catchers in the collegiate football rankings, featuring 13 catches and two touchdowns against Louisiana State University in the Chick-fil-A Bowl.

No longer content to ply his trade in the college arena, Hopkins opted to declare himself for the 2013 NFL draft, with high hopes of making it big on football’s biggest stage.

A Big Star in Texas

DeAndre Hopkins went into the draft as the third highest-ranked receiver by NFL scouts and analysts.

Scouts loved his big body, wide range and Velcro hands. Hopkins did get drafted in the first round, but it wasn’t until the 27 pick in round one that he was drafted by the Houston Texans, making Hopkins the second wide receiver drafted by the franchise in the first round of the NFL draft (the other selection was Andre Johnson in 2003, another pass-catching legend in Texans’ history.)

Hopkins immediately signed a four-year $7.6 million dollar contract with the team and went to work.

He scored his first NFL touchdown in an overtime victory against the Tennessee Titans and finished his rookie year with 52 catches and over 800 receiving yards.

In his next few years, Hopkins began separating himself as an elite pass catcher in what was rapidly becoming an NFL lightshow predicated on “taking the top” off an offense and filling the air with footballs. That was a football climate Hopkins could embrace – he finished 2015 with a league-high 111 catches and 11 touchdowns, capping his first-ever all-pro season.

By 2017, Hopkins had a brand new contract with the Texans valued at $81 million over five years, with $49 million guaranteed and signing bonus of $7.5 million.

Well into his contract by 2020, Hopkins can look forward to some big paydays going forward, per his new contract:

This year, Hopkins’ base salary is $12.5 million.

In 2021, his base salary increases to $13.5 million.

In 2022, the last year of his contract, Hopkins makes a $13.9 million base salary.

Hopkins’ new deal paid immediate dividends for the Texans, as he scored 13 touchdowns in 2018 – his first with new quarterback Deshaun Watson, a budding NFL superstar. He followed that up with a league-leading 115 catches in 2018 and 104 catches and six touchdowns in 2019 – a year where Hopkins got to flex his throwing chips, tossing a six-yard touchdown pass to Watson in a win over the defending champion New England Patriots.

Now, with a wild-card playoff win over the Buffalo Bills in his team’s back pocket, DeAndre Hopkins can look ahead to a date with the explosive Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL divisional playoff round.

With all Hopkins has been through in his personal life and given how hard he’s worked to become the best receiver in all of football, it’s easy to root for the kid from Central, South Carolina, who’s winning not only on the football field, but in a hard-fought life fraught with tragedy as well.

Personal Life

DeAndre Hopkins is single and is private about his wealth and spending.

He spends much of his time with his mother and family, gathering strength from the family bond.

His mother faithfully attends the Texans home games, sitting in the end zone between her daughters, close enough to the field to hear the grunts as pads hit pads, as she listens to the play-by-play. Each time DeAndre Hopkins scores a touchdown, he knows exactly where to go to give his mother the ball – Sabrina Greenlee sits in the same seat every game.

Hopkins supports his mother financially and emotionally – and is passionate about her favorite cause -domestic abuse.

When the NFL introduced its custom cleat initiative in 2016, where players could don game shoes adorned with special messages for favorite causes, Hopkins chose two simple words for his pink and blue cleats – “End Abuse”. It was a tribute to his mother who had recently rolled out her own anti-abuse campaign called SMOOOTH (Speaking Mentally, Outwardly Opening Opportunities Toward Healing), which DeAndre Hopkins fully supports. He regular meets with victims of domestic abuse, contributes to and raises money for the cause, and speaks to younger kids about coping with domestic abuse in their lives.

"It's helped me learn a lot, about life, about how to treat a woman," he said in a 2019 interview with ESPN. "It's helped me become a man."

Off the field, Hopkins also busies himself with commercial endorsements that earn him a reported $1.2 million annually, primarily from a multi-year deal with Adidas. An avid fan of clothing styles – he once purchased a $6,000 suit comprised of belts from a Paris boutique – Hopkins plans to start his own clothing line after his playing days are over.

For now, though, DeAndre Hopkins is all about family and – right now – football, as the Texans have earned a shot at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

“I think the Super Bowl for us, that's the ceiling now,” he said in a recent interview on GQ.com. “We got the pieces in the puzzles. We got one of the best defenses, with J.J. Watt. One of the best quarterbacks, Deshaun. Got a good running back, Lamar Miller. We got everything now. Super Bowl—I think that's what everybody should say, though.”

“Only way to play football.”