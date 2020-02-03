Chiefs Win Super Bowl, Beat 49ers

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes shook off early struggles to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win since 1970 with a 31-20 victory over the 49ers.

After Mahomes threw his second interception of the game with 11:57 remaining and the Chiefs trailing 20-10, it looked like the 49ers were on their way to a Super Bowl win.

Mahomes and the Chiefs got the ball back with just over eight minutes left, and the 24-year-old quarterback quickly led the Chiefs offense on a touchdown drive. Kansas City marched to the endzone in less than three minutes, helped by a pass interference call at the goal line. Mahomes's one-yard-touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce brought Kansas City to within three points of San Francisco.

On the ensuing 49ers possession, the Chiefs defense forced a three and out, putting the ball back in Mahomes's hands with more than five minutes remaining. It only took the Chiefs a little over two minutes to take the lead for good on a five-yard pass to running back Damien Williams.

Garoppolo and the 49ers offense turned the ball over on downs on their next possession, and Williams scored a 38-yard rushing touchdown on Kansas City's next drive to seal the win. The Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes, who finished the game 26 of 42 for 286 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, was named Super Bowl MVP.

Kansas City's victory also marks longtime NFL head coach Andy Reid's first Super Bowl ring.