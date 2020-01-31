The Super Bowl is here and even if you're not planning to watch the game, there are still plenty of reasons to be excited for Sunday. People either enjoy the Super Bowl for the football, the parties, the wings, the pizza, the dips ... did I mention all the wonderful food options? Oh, and of course, Super Bowl commercials.

Companies spent $5 million to $5.6 million for premium ads on this year's Super Bowl. Next year I'd like to sit in the pitch meeting where the overzealous marketing/advertising team from Avocados from Mexico proposes spending millions on Molly Ringwald putting their product in an Ergobaby.

The companies that decided to spend millions on this year's Super Bowl ads will have to wait to see if their investments were worth it. But if they're looking for an immediate judgment from a highly unqualified arbiter, they've come to the right place. Here are the best (and some of the worst) 2020 Super Bowl commercials and whether consumers are more likely to buy or sell the products advertised in them.

Hyundai 'Smaht Pahk' - BUY

The rest of the country couldn't enjoy one Super Bowl without some Boston flavor? Oh well, at least I can root for the Boston players involved this year since their only appearance will be in an ad. Hyundai's commercial had everything you'd want as an advertiser: A likable cast of characters, a humorous script and a highlighted feature that makes consumers more likely to purchase the product.

The "Smaht Pahk" commercial may be the best commercial of this year's Super Bowl. The only likable Red Sox player ever even made an appearance. It's just too bad Hyundai picked the one year the least number of Boston residents will be tuning in.

Budweiser 'Typical American' - SELL

Enough. Find a new angle. In the last few years, Budweiser (BUD) - Get Report has pretended to be the moral conscience of America but often its commercials fall flat just like this year's "Typical American." It's exhausting.

This commercial was a tale of two stories. Budweiser gave us some intended tear-jerking moments, jumbled them together and then ended with the only redeemable parts of the advertisement: Ashlyn Harris and the rest of Team USA celebrating their World Cup win.

Doritos 'The Cool Ranch' - BUY

Sam Elliott was probably my last guess to ever contribute to another "Old Town Road" remix but here we are. It worked for me and was a cool concept to incorporate the bridesmaid of Doritos. Also, can Sam Elliott read me bedtime stories or narrate my life?

With Nacho Cheese Doritos always stealing the spotlight and (the best flavor) Spicy Nacho Cheese Doritos moving up the charts, it was good to give Cool Ranch its lifetime achievement award for all of its years of service being the second bag of chips included in a Publix Buy-One-Get-One deal.

Cheetos 'Can't Touch This' - BUY

We move from dusty Doritos fingers to a commercial dedicated to the dusty Cheetos fingers you get after wasting an entire Saturday afternoon watching "Mindhunter." Is it canceled or are we getting another season? Who cares ... OK, I do. I'm too invested.

Anyway, back to the Cheetos advertisement. In a night of commercials relying upon a heavy dose of nostalgia, "Can't Touch This" found the right serving. The company introduced its new popcorn products with style and I will probably try a bag during the big game.

Microsoft 'Be The One' - SELL

I guess the Salmon Sisters didn't make the cut. That's okay because someone much more deserving was picked for Microsoft's ad: Katie Sowers. Sowers became the first female, openly gay coach to go to the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers.

While Sowers' story is inspiring, this commercial didn't make me more likely to buy a Surface Pro. Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report gave the platform to Sowers to tell her story and inspire others. I guess Microsoft doesn't need more advertising after reporting another strong quarter.

Amazon '#BeforeAlexa' - SELL

This is what happens when a company spends all its budget on the star of the commercial and the rest of the ad suffers. Wait, you're telling me this is the Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report that reported fourth-quarter revenue of $87.44 billion? Oh OK, then I don't know what happened here.

This is an extremely forgettable commercial. What did we do before Alexa? I don't think much has changed. I've had Alexa for a few years and the most valuable thing it does is play "Baby Shark" on command to stop my year-and-a-half old son from crying.

Google 'Loretta' - BUY

Yes, I am actually buying this ad by the surveillance state. You have the old man from Disney (DIS) - Get Report Pixar's "Up" going through all the features on Google products, while also showing the storage and photo capabilities.

Carl Fredricksen had me fighting back tears and I am sure, especially after Kobe Bryant died this week, audiences will be emotional. At least Google is being honest about all the data it hoovers up about us in "Loretta," instead of secretly gathering our data with other projects.

Pop-Tarts 'Jonathan Van Ness Freak Out'- SELL

Disclaimer: Netflix's (NFLX) - Get Report Queer Eye is a great show. The Fab Five (Bobby is the best) are an excellent addition to the Netflix family but even the funniest member of the Fab Five, Jonathan Van Ness, couldn't save this ad for the new pretzel Pop-Tarts.

Do I believe the new pretzel Pop-Tart is going to be the next Old Bay hot sauce and sell out in an hour? No, but the two Pop-Tart ads won't make consumers more likely to buy despite including JVN.

Turbo Tax 'All People Are Tax People' - BUY & SELL

There are two commercials for Turbo Tax. The first is the serious version we included that does a great job of selling their product by explaining any person can do their taxes with their service. It gets the point across and gives consumers an easy way to do their taxes.

The second is a "funny" version that should be shipped to the containment center from "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark" and never see the light of day.

Pringles & Adult Swim 'Rick & Morty' - BUY

The best types of ads are when two companies combine forces to elevate each other and sell their products. Adult Swim has a new season of Rick and Morty coming at some point in 2020, and Pringles uses their cult-like popularity to promote their chip stacking flavors.

Will Rick and Morty's fervent followers rival the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report fans that sent the stock over $600 this week and give Pringles and Kellogg's (K) - Get Report the sales boost they need? Maybe.

Pepsi's 'Zero Sugar. Done Right.' - BUY

H.E.R. is a 22-year old Grammy award-winning R&B artist paired with Missy Elliott to promote the new Pepsi (PEP) - Get Report Zero Sugar product. The commercial starts off in the Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report red before turning black in a cool commercial.

It may not be the best commercial from Pepsi on Super Bowl Sunday but overall it's a win. Hot new artist (check), a popular artist from the past (check) and catchy tune (check).

Here is a playlist of all the Super Bowl commercials:

As new commercials come in, TheStreet will update this story with a buy or sell judgment.