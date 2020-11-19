Projected Salary for NBA Rookies Drafted in the First Round
The 2020 NBA Draft began the professional basketball careers for several players on Nov. 18. The draft aired on Disney's (DIS) - Get Report ESPN as the NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced the picks from ESPN's headquarters in Bristol, Conn. on Wednesday.
Players watched from their homes as Silver read the NBA franchise that would be picking them in the draft. The Minnesota Timberwolves started the night by selecting Anthony Edwards with the first overall pick of the draft.
Sports Illustrated provided coverage for the NBA Draft with their draft tracker including analysis on every player picked by teams in the first round.
Before each player plays a minute in the NBA, they'll need to sign a contract with their future franchise that selected them or traded for them.
How much will each NBA rookie get paid in their first year playing professionally?
Here is the projected rookie year salary for each player picked in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft based on metrics calculated by RealGM:
1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
Edwards' Projected Rookie Year Salary: $8,131,200
2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman
Wiseman's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $7,275,200
3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks
Ball's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $6,533,300
4. Chicago Bulls: Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State
Williams' Projected Rookie Year Salary: $5,890,300
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn
Okoro's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $5,334,100
6. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC
Okongwu's Rookie Year Salary: $4,844,700
7. Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, PG, Ulm (France)
Hayes' Projected Rookie Year Salary: $4,422,600
8. New York Knicks: Obi Toppin, F/C, Dayton
Toppin's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $4,051,700
9. Washington Wizards: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv
Avdija's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $3,724,300
10. Phoenix Suns: Jalen Smith, C, Maryland
Smith's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $3,538,100
11. San Antonio Spurs: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State
Vassell's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $3,361,200
12. Sacramento Kings: Tyrese Haliburton, G, Iowa State
Haliburton's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $3,193,200
13. New Orleans Pelicans: Kira Lewis, PG, Alabama
Lewis' Projected Rookie Year Salary: $3,033,500
14. Boston Celtics (via Grizzlies): Aaron Nesmith, G/F, Vanderbilt
Nesmith's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $2,882,000
15. Orlando Magic: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
Anthony's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $2,737,600
16. Detroit Pistons (via Rockets): Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington
Stewart's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $2,600,900
17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Timberwolves): Aleksej Pokusevski, F, Olympiacos (Serbia)
Pokusevski's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $2,470,700
18. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG, Arizona
Green's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $2,347,300
19. Detroit Pistons (via Clippers): Saddiq Bey, F, Villanova
Bey's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $2,241,600
20. Miami Heat: Precious Achiuwa, F/C, Memphis
Achiuwa's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $2,151,800
21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Thunder): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
Maxey's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $2,065,700
22. Denver Nuggets (via Rockets): Zeke Nnaji, F/C, Arizona
Nnaji's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $1,983,200
23. Timberwolves (via Knicks): Leandro Bolmaro, G, Barcelona (Argentina)
Bolmaro's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $1,904,000
24. Denver Nuggets: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers
Hampton's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $1,827,900
25. New York Knicks (via Timberwolves): Immanuel Quickley, G, Kentucky
Quickley's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $1,754,600
26. Boston Celtics: Payton Pritchard, PG, Oregon
Pritchard's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $1,696,500
27. Utah Jazz (via Clippers): Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas
Azubuike's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $1,647,500
28. Timberwolves (via Thunder): Jaden McDaniels, F, Washington
McDaniels' Projected Rookie Year Salary: $1,637,300
29. Toronto Raptors: Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State
Flynn's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $1,625,500
30. Memphis Grizzlies (via Boston Celtics): Desmond Bane, SG, TCU
Bane's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $1,613,700
