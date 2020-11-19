Projected Salary for NBA Rookies Drafted in the First Round

The 2020 NBA Draft saw Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, LaMelo Ball, Obi Toppin, and Cole Anthony get picked. See the projected salaries for their rookie year.

The 2020 NBA Draft began the professional basketball careers for several players on Nov. 18. The draft aired on Disney's (DIS) - Get Report ESPN as the NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced the picks from ESPN's headquarters in Bristol, Conn. on Wednesday.

Players watched from their homes as Silver read the NBA franchise that would be picking them in the draft. The Minnesota Timberwolves started the night by selecting Anthony Edwards with the first overall pick of the draft.

Sports Illustrated provided coverage for the NBA Draft with their draft tracker including analysis on every player picked by teams in the first round.

Before each player plays a minute in the NBA, they'll need to sign a contract with their future franchise that selected them or traded for them.

How much will each NBA rookie get paid in their first year playing professionally?

Here is the projected rookie year salary for each player picked in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft based on metrics calculated by RealGM:

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Edwards' Projected Rookie Year Salary: $8,131,200

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman

Wiseman's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $7,275,200

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

Ball's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $6,533,300

4. Chicago Bulls: Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State

Williams' Projected Rookie Year Salary: $5,890,300

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

Okoro's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $5,334,100

6. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC

Okongwu's Rookie Year Salary: $4,844,700

7. Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, PG, Ulm (France)

Hayes' Projected Rookie Year Salary: $4,422,600

8. New York Knicks: Obi Toppin, F/C, Dayton

Toppin's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $4,051,700

9. Washington Wizards: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

Avdija's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $3,724,300

10. Phoenix Suns: Jalen Smith, C, Maryland

Smith's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $3,538,100

11. San Antonio Spurs: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

Vassell's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $3,361,200

12. Sacramento Kings: Tyrese Haliburton, G, Iowa State

Haliburton's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $3,193,200

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Kira Lewis, PG, Alabama

Lewis' Projected Rookie Year Salary: $3,033,500

14. Boston Celtics (via Grizzlies): Aaron Nesmith, G/F, Vanderbilt

Nesmith's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $2,882,000

15. Orlando Magic: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

Anthony's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $2,737,600

16. Detroit Pistons (via Rockets): Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

Stewart's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $2,600,900

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Timberwolves): Aleksej Pokusevski, F, Olympiacos (Serbia)

Pokusevski's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $2,470,700

18. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

Green's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $2,347,300

19. Detroit Pistons (via Clippers): Saddiq Bey, F, Villanova

Bey's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $2,241,600

20. Miami Heat: Precious Achiuwa, F/C, Memphis

Achiuwa's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $2,151,800

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Thunder): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

Maxey's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $2,065,700

22. Denver Nuggets (via Rockets): Zeke Nnaji, F/C, Arizona

Nnaji's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $1,983,200

23. Timberwolves (via Knicks): Leandro Bolmaro, G, Barcelona (Argentina)

Bolmaro's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $1,904,000

24. Denver Nuggets: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

Hampton's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $1,827,900

25. New York Knicks (via Timberwolves): Immanuel Quickley, G, Kentucky

Quickley's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $1,754,600

26. Boston Celtics: Payton Pritchard, PG, Oregon

Pritchard's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $1,696,500

27. Utah Jazz (via Clippers): Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas

Azubuike's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $1,647,500

28. Timberwolves (via Thunder): Jaden McDaniels, F, Washington

McDaniels' Projected Rookie Year Salary: $1,637,300

29. Toronto Raptors: Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State

Flynn's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $1,625,500

30. Memphis Grizzlies (via Boston Celtics): Desmond Bane, SG, TCU

Bane's Projected Rookie Year Salary: $1,613,700

