What Is Shakira’s Net Worth?

Colombian singer Shakira is headlining the Super Bowl LIV halftime show Feb. 2 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium with Jennifer Lopez. The female artists were picked after the NFL created a partnership with Jay-Z, the musician, to create entertainment for not just the Super Bowl, but also other NFL events.

Shakira's Net Worth

Her net worth is estimated to be at least $200 million and as much as $350 million based on media reports. Shakira also is a dancer, businesswoman and philanthropist.

Shakira's Career

The singer began her career when she was 13. She is famous for her electronic dance music hits - her 2009 album “She Wolf,” reached the top 10 in the U.S. Shakira is now focusing on singing songs in Spanish in a part rock, Latin and romantic style instead of her previous mainstream dance music. In 2018, her album, “El Dorado,” won a Grammy for best Latin pop album. She has also increased her visibility by serving as a judge on “The Voice,” a reality show.

She has won many other awards, including two other Grammy Awards, 13 Latin Grammy Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, 39 Billboard Latin Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Shakira has sold over 75 million records globally.

Shakira has also been involved in humanitarian and advocacy work with a focus on universal education and early childhood development, “particularly the health, nutrition and stimulation of children who are not yet in school,” according to her website.

Her strategy includes working with foundations focused on development advocacy in Colombia and Latin America. In October 2011, she was appointed by President Obama to the President’s Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for Hispanics, a commission dedicated to advising Obama and Secretary Arne Duncan on issues of educational success related to Hispanic students.

Controversy

The singer has not escaped controversies. In 2018, she was accused by fans for selling a necklace that resembled a Nazi symbol during her tour. Shakira faced outrage in 2010 from South Africans when FIFA chose her, a Columbian, instead of an African musician to write and sing the song, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” for the World Cup.

As a businesswoman, Shakira began a company called S by Shakira in 2010 that includes perfumes, body sprays and lotions. She owns many expensive cars, including Mercedes, BMW and Audi, several houses, including mansions in Miami Beach, Bahamas and Spain, a private jet and an island in the Bahamas called Bonds Cay. She supports many charities with her earnings.