TheStreet home
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet home
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search
Meet Instagram's Richest Dogs and Cats
Meet Instagram's Richest Dogs and Cats

Meet Instagram's Richest Dogs (and Cats)

Author:
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
1:56

Social media influencers are everywhere these days. Big companies are partnering with Instagram ( (FB) - Get Report), TikTok, Twitter ( (TWTR) - Get Report), and YouTube ( (GOOGL) - Get Report) celebrities as a powerful marketing tool to amplify company messages. But, not all influencers are human!  Some influencers are of the animal-kind.

List of Instagram's Richest Pets:

List of Companies Partnering with Pet Influencers:

  • Target Corporation (TGT)
  • Nature’s Recipe
  • Halo Pets
  • CbdMD (YCBD)
  • Wayfair, Inc. (W)
  • Etsy, Inc. (ETSY)
  • Alphabet, Inc. (GOOGL)
  • Squawk Box
  • Fiat
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Important to remember: "If your furbaby is making money as an influencer, it could be viewed by the IRS as your own self-employed business if your pet is generating income for you in the dog modeling/acting category on a regular basis. In some cases, pet-related expenses could be considered business expenses and offset against your pet’s earnings", according to TurboTax (TheStreet's exclusive tax partner).  

So, does that mean you can claim Fido on your taxes? Dependents must be human, according to Turbotax's Pet Deductions 1010 Guide

Related Videos

What Is the Child Tax Credit and How Do You Qualify in 2019?
Play
Video

Watch: Child Tax Credit – What You Need to Know

Joe Biden Lead
Play
Video

ICYMI: Biden on Expanded Child Tax Credit

turbo1
Play
Video

Tax Tips: Last-Minute Deductions and Credits

Self-Employed
Play
Video

COVID-Related Tax Credits for The Self-Employed

hong kong
Play
Video

Meet Hong Kong's Richest Person

COVID Stimulus check
Play
Video

What Covid Stimulus Checks Do and Don't Mean For Your Taxes

retired couple
Play
Video

How The CARES Act Plays Into Your Taxes

turbo2
Play
Video

Tax Advice: How to Determine Your Filing Status