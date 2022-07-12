If Popeyes Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report wasn’t popular before, it is now.

Popeyes became a household name after it took on the market leader of chicken sandwiches in 2019, Chick-fil-A. Popeyes took aim at the chicken sandwich market and developed a new sandwich and launched it in 2019. On its Twitter account on April 12, 2019, the fast-food chain said, “Chicken. Brioche. Pickles. New. Sandwich. Popeyes Nationwide. So. Good. Forgot. How. Speak. In. Compete. Sandwiches. I mean, sentences.”

This tweet got a response from the chicken sandwich market leader, Chick-fil-A. Chick-fil-A tweeted, “Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the love for the original.” What ensued is referred to as the ‘Chicken Sandwich Wars’. The intensity of the online twitter feud fueled a craze in each of their restaurant’s sales. To most people it was a fun banter to watch unfold. The unforeseen effect was the windfall of $65 million in free marketing for Popeyes, through twitter and social media.

Another Player Enters

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report joined in the twitter frenzy between the two fast-food companies by tweeting, "Y'all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second-best chicken sandwich."

Clearly at this point the only restaurant with anything new to offer the customers was Popeyes.

This sent customers flocking to Popeyes nationwide. To the chagrin of the competition, not only did Popeyes bring it to the table, but they also delivered what they claimed. Popeyes locations were selling out of their chicken sandwiches. In just over two weeks, Popeyes had to announce that they had sold through all of their inventory.

Supply Chain Issues or Genius Marketing?

Even with the best inventory management plan in place, no company could have predicted the sales that would follow the ‘Chicken Sandwich Wars.’ Sales for the chicken sandwiches skyrocketed for Popeyes as well as Chick-fil-A. A good marketer will always tell you, the best thing you can do to create success is by creating demand, then becoming scarce. This unintentional or intentional supply chain issue created greater demand for their product.

After a two-month hiatus they reintroduced their chicken sandwich, coincidently, on National Sandwich Day, which fell on a Sunday. A Sunday on which their competitor Chick-fil-A would be closed. Perhaps a marketing genius is what it is.

What is Next for Popeyes?

Popeyes made its mark on the chicken sandwich.

Now it is making its move on desserts. You don’t have to invent something new but improve upon what you already know.

The chain has introduced a new Strawberry Biscuit. Most people put butter, jam or jelly on plain biscuits. Well, how about sweetening the dish by serving the two together, so you don’t have to spread the jam on your biscuit. This makes it more of a treat and easier to eat on the run. Seems like a win-win for anyone craving that butter goodness with strawberry jam on the side. Top it off with a drizzle of frosting and bam! You’ve got a warm and toasty treat with your dinner.

The new Strawberry Biscuit has been seen on the menu in the ‘Show-Me’ state of Missouri. Maybe Popeyes in Missouri will show us how it’s done. Hopefully this time they have enough dough to keep up.