Academy Awards 2020: Earnings and Budgets For Oscar Nominees
There's a lot of money in movies and the nominees for the 2020 Oscars are no exception. Joaquin Phoenix made $4.5 million for Joker as part of the film's $55 million production budget. He is expected to take home the prize for Best Actor at Sunday night's Oscars, although the "true" Best Actor performance was Uncut Gems' Adam Sandler who was snubbed from the nominees.
If you're looking for the salaries of the actors and actresses nominated tonight, you won't them here. Unfortunately, only a select number of the nominees' salaries they received from their films were released from this past year.
Here are the box office earnings and production budgets for all of the Oscar nominees:
BEST PICTURE
Ford v Ferrari- WW Box Office: $218,325,476 | Budget: $97.6 million
The Irishman- WW Box Office: $912,690* (Netflix) (NFLX) - Get Report | Budget: $159 million
Jojo Rabbit- WW Box Office: $74,280,950 | Budget: $14 million
Joker- WW Box Office: $1,071,730,631 | Budget: $55 million
Little Women- WW Box Office: $177,173,143 | Budget: $42 million
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood- WW Box Office: $371,366,142 | Budget: $90 million
Marriage Story- WW Box Office: $312,857 * (Netflix) | Budget: $8.6 million
Parasite- WW Box Office: $167,606,648 | Budget: $11.8 million
1917- WW Box Office: $287,342,909 | Budget: $100 million
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
South Korea, Parasite- WW Box Office: $167,606,648 | Budget: $11.8 million
Spain, Pain and Glory- WW Box Office: $36,857,247 | Budget: Unknown
France, Les Misérables- WW Box Office: $16,820,233 | Budget: Unknown
North Macedonia, Honeyland- WW Box Office: $809,222 | Budget: $724,050
Poland, Corpus Christi- WW Box Office: $8,145,173 | Budget: $1.3 million
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World- WW Box Office: $522,351,324 | Budget: $129 million
I Lost My Body- WW Box Office: $1,135,151 | Budget: €4.75 million
Klaus- WW Box Office: $0* (Netflix) | Budget: $40 million
Missing Link- WW Box Office: $24,943,024 | Budget: $100 million
Toy Story 4- WW Box Office: $1,073,394,813 | Budget: $200 million
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman- WW Box Office: $912,690* (Netflix) NFLX | Budget: $159 million
Jojo Rabbit- WW Box Office: $74,280,950 | Budget: $14 million
Little Women- WW Box Office: $177,173,143 | Budget: $42 million
The Two Popes- WW Box Office: $719,998* (Netflix) | Budget: $40 million
Joker: WW Box Office: $1,071,730,631 | Budget: $55 million
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Marriage Story- WW Box Office: $312,857 * (Netflix) | Budget: $8.6 million
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- WW Box Office: $371,366,142 | Budget: $90 million
Parasite: WW Box Office: $167,606,648 | Budget: $11.8 million
Knives Out: WW Box Office- $299,641,650 | Budget: $40 million
1917: WW Box Office: $287,342,909 | Budget: $100 million
Source: All of the movie budgets and earnings are from The Numbers.