Academy Awards 2020: Earnings and Budgets For Oscar Nominees

Review all of the 2020 Oscar movies' production budget costs and worldwide box office gross earnings.

There's a lot of money in movies and the nominees for the 2020 Oscars are no exception. Joaquin Phoenix made $4.5 million for Joker as part of the film's $55 million production budget. He is expected to take home the prize for Best Actor at Sunday night's Oscars, although the "true" Best Actor performance was Uncut Gems' Adam Sandler who was snubbed from the nominees.

If you're looking for the salaries of the actors and actresses nominated tonight, you won't them here. Unfortunately, only a select number of the nominees' salaries they received from their films were released from this past year.

Here are the box office earnings and production budgets for all of the Oscar nominees:

BEST PICTURE

Ford v Ferrari- WW Box Office: $218,325,476 | Budget: $97.6 million

The Irishman- WW Box Office: $912,690* (Netflix) (NFLX) - Get Report | Budget: $159 million

Jojo Rabbit- WW Box Office: $74,280,950 | Budget: $14 million

Joker- WW Box Office: $1,071,730,631 | Budget: $55 million

Little Women- WW Box Office: $177,173,143 | Budget: $42 million

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood- WW Box Office: $371,366,142 | Budget: $90 million

Marriage Story- WW Box Office: $312,857 * (Netflix) | Budget: $8.6 million

Parasite- WW Box Office: $167,606,648 | Budget: $11.8 million

1917- WW Box Office: $287,342,909 | Budget: $100 million

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

South Korea, Parasite- WW Box Office: $167,606,648 | Budget: $11.8 million

Spain, Pain and Glory- WW Box Office: $36,857,247 | Budget: Unknown

France, Les Misérables- WW Box Office: $16,820,233 | Budget: Unknown

North Macedonia, Honeyland- WW Box Office: $809,222 | Budget: $724,050

Poland, Corpus Christi- WW Box Office: $8,145,173 | Budget: $1.3 million

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World- WW Box Office: $522,351,324 | Budget: $129 million

I Lost My Body- WW Box Office: $1,135,151 | Budget: €4.75 million

Klaus- WW Box Office: $0* (Netflix) | Budget: $40 million

Missing Link- WW Box Office: $24,943,024 | Budget: $100 million

Toy Story 4- WW Box Office: $1,073,394,813 | Budget: $200 million

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman- WW Box Office: $912,690* (Netflix) NFLX | Budget: $159 million

Jojo Rabbit- WW Box Office: $74,280,950 | Budget: $14 million

Little Women- WW Box Office: $177,173,143 | Budget: $42 million

The Two Popes- WW Box Office: $719,998* (Netflix) | Budget: $40 million

Joker: WW Box Office: $1,071,730,631 | Budget: $55 million

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Marriage Story- WW Box Office: $312,857 * (Netflix) | Budget: $8.6 million

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- WW Box Office: $371,366,142 | Budget: $90 million

Parasite: WW Box Office: $167,606,648 | Budget: $11.8 million

Knives Out: WW Box Office- $299,641,650 | Budget: $40 million

1917: WW Box Office: $287,342,909 | Budget: $100 million

