Oreo Launches New Secret Flavor To Celebrate The 110 Years It's Been Around

Oreo Chocolate Confetti Cake Cookies will be available in stores on Jan. 31.

In the 110 years that they've been selling cookies, Oreo has emerged as a leader in the limited-time and holiday flavor: Waffle & Syrup OreosPiña Colada Oreo Thins and the Root Beer Float Oreo are just some iterations of the classic black-and-white snack to come out for a limited time in the last decade.

Most recently, the Mondelez International ( (MDLZ) - Get Mondelez International, Inc. Class A Report)-owned cookie company released the Oreo Chocolate Confetti Cake Cookies. 

With rainbow sprinkles both on the cookie and in the chocolate cream layered on top of the traditional vanilla filling, this new flavor represents a birthday cake — Oreo was founded out of a factory in New York City's Chelsea District on March 6, 1912.

According to a company press release, the cookies will be available for pre-order on Oreo.com from Jan. 11 and in stores that sell food from Jan. 31, 2022.

"For over a century, Oreo has brought fun, playful experiences to fans and we will continue to do just that as we celebrate our 110th birthday," Oreo's U.S. Brand Manager Sydney Kranzmann said in a statement. 

For its 100th birthday in 2012, Oreo released a birthday cake-flavored Oreo and launched a 100-day campaign featuring nostalgic moments from Oreo's past.

But despite the lengthy list of different flavors released by Oreo over the years, it seems that the classic vanilla one is what customers go for — a recent study found that Amazon ( (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report) purchases of classic Oreos were 206% higher than all other flavors combined.

In addition to coming out with the chocolate funfetti flavor, Oreo will be launching a series of television and online commercials in which it encourages cookie lovers to enjoy life at every age. 

Those who buy the new flavor can also scan the box barcode on the company's website for a chance to win prizes like a baking class with star patissier Dominique Ansel or a game of hoops with NBA star Dwight Howard. 

