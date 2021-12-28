A new South African study suggests that antibodies of the highly mutated strain offers significant protection against earlier strains.

If you've had omicron, you're much more likely to be protected against delta — a new South African study suggests that antibodies of the highly mutated strain offers significant protection against earlier strains.

For countries with rising rates of omicron, this could result in omicron almost entirely displacing delta as it becomes more common.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lowered the percentage estimate of new COVID-19 infections caused by the omicron strain to 59% after initially pegging it at 73%.

"These results are consistent with omicron displacing the delta variant, since it can elicit immunity which neutralizes Delta making re-infection with Delta less likely," the team at the Africa Health Research Institute wrote in the study summary.

Looking at a group of 33 vaccinated and unvaccinated people in South Africa, the scientists found that protection against omicron increased 14-fold over 14 days. Protection against delta increased 4.4-fold.

Considered to be much more easily transmissible than all former variants, omicron first emerged out of South Africa in November and has been spreading rapidly across the U.S.

While easy to catch, the omicron variant is now widely considered to be less fatal than other strains. With hospitalizations down in most parts of the country, omicron outpacing delta could spell a future in which COVID-19 becomes a much more manageable disease.

"The disruption Covid-19 has caused in our lives may become less," the study's lead authors Khadija Khan and Alex Sigal wrote.

Submitted to the medical journal MedRxiv, the study still needs to pass peer review.