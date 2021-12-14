Netflix Aggressively Cuts Prices in India

The streaming service is trying to catch-up in a crowded market.

It will now be cheaper than ever for the people of India to Netflix and Chill.

Monika Shergill, vice president of content for Netflix India, confirmed that the streaming giant has substantially lowered the price for all four of its price tiers, Deadline reports.

What Is It Going To Cost?

-The Basic plan has been cut to $2.62 (199 rupees) from $6.58 (499 rupees), a drop of 60%.

-The Mobile Only plan has been lowered to $1.96 (149 rupees) from $2.62 (199 rupees).

-The Standard plan has been lowered to $6.58 (499 rupees) from $8.55 (649 rupees).

-The Premium plan, which like the Standard plan offers better video quality, has been cut down to $8.55 (649 rupees) from $10.59 (799 rupees).

What The Cut?

Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video have all raised their prices in India lately, with Disney+Hotstar offering a premium plan for $19.72 (1499 rupees) a year and a mobile plan for $6.56 (499 rupees), and Amazon increasing their annual cost to $19.78 (1,499 rupees), a 50% increase.

India has a population of 1.4 billion people and plenty of high-speed internet access, which makes it an attractive market for streaming services to break into. But there's plenty of competition.

In addition to the the major players like Disney+ and Amazon Prime, Netflix is also competing with a number of native India streaming services such as ​​Hotstar, Voot, ALTBalajim, SonyLiv, Zee5 and Eros Now, all of which feature hit shows such as the action drama “Apharan” and the thriller “The Raikar Case.”

Netflix debuted in India in January 2016 and last year released 40 new originals, including 15 series and 13 films, while also offering American hits such as “Stranger Things.”

The company still has some catching up to do.

India’s streaming services don’t disclose their paying subscriber numbers, but as reported by Variety, the market by research firm Media Partners Asia found that the top three streamers in the country were Disney+ Hotstar with 51 million subscribers and Amazon Prime Video at 22.3 million, with Netflix a bit behind with 6.1 million customers.