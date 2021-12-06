Amazon Prime Video has ordered The Boys: Diabolical, a spin-off of its popular superhero drama

Let’s hear it for The Boys.

Amazon Prime Video (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report ordered its second spinoff of its popular superhero show, The Boys.

The Boys: Diabolical is an animated anthology series that will tell stories based in the same universe; it is due to hit the streaming service next year, according to Deadline.

Based on the DC/Wildstorm comic (which was later published by Dynamite Entertainment) from creators Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a dark comedy that follows the adventures of a group of vigilantes who work to defeat a team of corrupt superheroes called The Seven.

The series, which stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Antony Starr, premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019 to high ratings and critical raves. Deadline reported that the second season nearly doubled the worldwide audience of the first season.

The Boys: Diabolical will actually be the second series to be spun off from the franchise; a currently untitled college series spinoff was announced in September.

Superhero stories are a major player in the streaming game. Both Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report and Hulu (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report had shows about Marvel characters such as Daredevil and The Runaways, but those series are completed.

At the moment, Disney+ is making live-action Marvel shows, such as Loki and the recently premiered Hawkeye.

Not to be left behind, HBO Max (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report is developing a movie based on Batgirl that will live alongside the service's vast library of superhero films and shows.

The executive producers on The Boys: Diabolical are Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Kripke unveiled the spinoff at the Brazil Comic-Con this past weekend. He promised that Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer, Ilana Glazer, Goldberg and Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler would all contribute to the anthology, Deadline reported.

Amazon stock at last check was up 0.3% at $3,400.