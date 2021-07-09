5 of the Most Unexpected Billionaire Homes
Tesla TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced last month that he is primarily living in Boca Chica, Texas, the location of SpaceX headquarters.
The home is actually a prefabricated tiny home made by Boxabl, a housing startup company, according to the New York Post.
Most Unexpected Billionaire Homes:
- Warren Buffett: The Berkshire Hathaway BRK.A CEO lives in Omaha, Nebraska, in a home he bought in 1958 for $31,500, according to Business Insider.
- Tony Hsieh: The Zappos CEO lives in a trailer park in Las Vegas, with 30 homes ranging in price from $25,900 to $139,900, according to Wired.
- Tim Cook: The Apple AAPL CEO lives in a 2,400-square-foot, four-bedroom home in Palo Alto, California.
- Chuck Feeney: The co-founder of Duty Free Shoppers Group doesn't actually own a home and lives in a rented apartment in San Francisco.