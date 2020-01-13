What Is Marshawn Lynch's Net Worth?

Marshawn Lynch is been estimated to be worth as much as $30 million by Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to his lengthy career in the NFL, among other things. This season likely won't have much of an impact on this, as he only signed in time for the final game of the regular season.

According to Spotrac, Lynch will be making $60,588 for the 2019 "season" that he signed for just before the last game — a fraction of the average NFL salary, though still higher than the average annual income in the U.S.

2019 is the 12th NFL season Lynch has participated in, and according to Spotrac he has combined to make nearly $56.8 million in cash earnings from his football career.

At one point, during the peak of Lynch's fame as an NFL star, Lynch claimed he didn't spend his NFL salary because he made enough from his endorsement deals.

That's because Lynch has had some particularly big-name endorsement deals like Nike (NKE) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, Pepsi (PEP) - Get Report, Progressive (PGR) - Get Report and, of course, his beloved Skittles.