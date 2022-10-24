Many Workers are not so Crazy About Their Colleagues

Our tolerance for 'corporate speak' waned during the pandemic, too.

Work colleagues: can’t live with ‘em, can’t live without ‘em.

Those of you who have worked from home during the covid pandemic may have enjoyed being away from co-workers who made your life difficult.

So just how big a pain are your co-workers? LLC.org performed a study on the subject. It’s an online information service about the limited liability company structure.

The survey found that 83% of employees have a co-worker who annoys them, and 69% endure a co-worker who annoys them multiple times a week. A total of 22% say they have colleagues who annoy them daily. Employees on average find two co-workers annoying.

A total of 62% find it annoying when co-workers are quiet quitters, which means they do the bare minimum requirements of their job.

Those Annoying Youngsters

In terms of which generation of colleagues are most annoying:

· 29% of respondents chose Generation Z (born 1997-2012)

· 27% chose millennials (born 1981-1996)

· 24% chose baby boomers (born 1946-64)

· 20% chose Generation X (born 1965-1980)

As for which seniority levels are most annoying:

· 41% of respondents chose mid-level colleagues

· 33% chose entry-level colleagues

· 17% chose senior-level colleagues

· 9% chose owners/CEOs

Looking at what kind of behavior respondents find annoying:

· 45% said complaining from colleagues bothers them

· 42% cited laziness/poor work ethic

· 39% mentioned arrogance

· 38% said interrupting

· 35% cited over-talkativeness

· 32% mentioned negativity

· 32% said entitlement

· 27% cited poor communication

· 26% mentioned oversharing

· 25% said gossip

Among other annoyances, 45% of respondents find it annoying when their employers ask them to return to the office after working remotely.

Plenty of respondents apparently aren’t too impressed with their co-workers writing skills. A total of 52% said they’re bothered by excessive exclamation points in business communications, and 76% are annoyed by bad grammar.

Annoying Language

Respondents said the most annoying terms used at the workplace are:

· Family

· New normal

· Circle back

· Touch base

· Culture

· Piggybacking

· Pivot

· Peel back the onion

· Get your ducks in a row

· Moving forward/going forward

· Sync up

This one might surprise you, but 56% workers said they’re annoyed by excessive perks. What might not surprise you: they’d prefer more money. Among the perks:

· 52% of respondents are annoyed by company swag

· 41% are annoyed by company outings

· 38% by virtual happy hours

· 34% by corporate wellness/group fitness

· 32% by games (e.g. ping pong)

· 28% by open floor plans

· 28% by in-office happy hours

· 21% by alcohol at work

A separate study by LiveCareer, a career website, showed that 94% of workers consider themselves quiet quitters.

Shockingly, 80% of the quiet quitters said they have been promoted at work, and 77% said they have received a pay increase. Less shockingly, 69% have been fired for quiet quitting behavior, and 74% have been criticized by their colleagues for it.