What Tesla Investors Should Be Asking After Price Cut in China
Many Workers are not so Crazy About Their Colleagues

Our tolerance for 'corporate speak' waned during the pandemic, too.
Work colleagues: can’t live with ‘em, can’t live without ‘em.

Those of you who have worked from home during the covid pandemic may have enjoyed being away from co-workers who made your life difficult.

So just how big a pain are your co-workers? LLC.org performed a study on the subject. It’s an online information service about the limited liability company structure.

The survey found that 83% of employees have a co-worker who annoys them, and 69% endure a co-worker who annoys them multiple times a week. A total of 22% say they have colleagues who annoy them daily. Employees on average find two co-workers annoying.

A total of 62% find it annoying when co-workers are quiet quitters, which means they do the bare minimum requirements of their job.

Those Annoying Youngsters

In terms of which generation of colleagues are most annoying:

· 29% of respondents chose Generation Z (born 1997-2012)

· 27% chose millennials (born 1981-1996)

· 24% chose baby boomers (born 1946-64)

· 20% chose Generation X (born 1965-1980)

As for which seniority levels are most annoying:

· 41% of respondents chose mid-level colleagues

· 33% chose entry-level colleagues

· 17% chose senior-level colleagues

· 9% chose owners/CEOs

Looking at what kind of behavior respondents find annoying:

· 45% said complaining from colleagues bothers them

· 42% cited laziness/poor work ethic

· 39% mentioned arrogance

· 38% said interrupting

· 35% cited over-talkativeness

· 32% mentioned negativity

· 32% said entitlement

· 27% cited poor communication

· 26% mentioned oversharing

· 25% said gossip

Among other annoyances, 45% of respondents find it annoying when their employers ask them to return to the office after working remotely.

Plenty of respondents apparently aren’t too impressed with their co-workers writing skills. A total of 52% said they’re bothered by excessive exclamation points in business communications, and 76% are annoyed by bad grammar.

Annoying Language

Respondents said the most annoying terms used at the workplace are:

· Family

· New normal

· Circle back

· Touch base

· Culture

· Piggybacking

· Pivot

· Peel back the onion

· Get your ducks in a row

· Moving forward/going forward

· Sync up

This one might surprise you, but 56% workers said they’re annoyed by excessive perks. What might not surprise you: they’d prefer more money. Among the perks:

· 52% of respondents are annoyed by company swag

· 41% are annoyed by company outings

· 38% by virtual happy hours

· 34% by corporate wellness/group fitness

· 32% by games (e.g. ping pong)

· 28% by open floor plans

· 28% by in-office happy hours

· 21% by alcohol at work

A separate study by LiveCareer, a career website, showed that 94% of workers consider themselves quiet quitters.

Shockingly, 80% of the quiet quitters said they have been promoted at work, and 77% said they have received a pay increase. Less shockingly, 69% have been fired for quiet quitting behavior, and 74% have been criticized by their colleagues for it.