Many Workers are not so Crazy About Their Colleagues
Work colleagues: can’t live with ‘em, can’t live without ‘em.
Those of you who have worked from home during the covid pandemic may have enjoyed being away from co-workers who made your life difficult.
So just how big a pain are your co-workers? LLC.org performed a study on the subject. It’s an online information service about the limited liability company structure.
The survey found that 83% of employees have a co-worker who annoys them, and 69% endure a co-worker who annoys them multiple times a week. A total of 22% say they have colleagues who annoy them daily. Employees on average find two co-workers annoying.
A total of 62% find it annoying when co-workers are quiet quitters, which means they do the bare minimum requirements of their job.
Those Annoying Youngsters
In terms of which generation of colleagues are most annoying:
· 29% of respondents chose Generation Z (born 1997-2012)
· 27% chose millennials (born 1981-1996)
· 24% chose baby boomers (born 1946-64)
· 20% chose Generation X (born 1965-1980)
As for which seniority levels are most annoying:
· 41% of respondents chose mid-level colleagues
· 33% chose entry-level colleagues
· 17% chose senior-level colleagues
· 9% chose owners/CEOs
Looking at what kind of behavior respondents find annoying:
· 45% said complaining from colleagues bothers them
· 42% cited laziness/poor work ethic
· 39% mentioned arrogance
· 38% said interrupting
· 35% cited over-talkativeness
· 32% mentioned negativity
· 32% said entitlement
· 27% cited poor communication
· 26% mentioned oversharing
· 25% said gossip
Among other annoyances, 45% of respondents find it annoying when their employers ask them to return to the office after working remotely.
Plenty of respondents apparently aren’t too impressed with their co-workers writing skills. A total of 52% said they’re bothered by excessive exclamation points in business communications, and 76% are annoyed by bad grammar.
Annoying Language
Respondents said the most annoying terms used at the workplace are:
· Family
· New normal
· Circle back
· Touch base
· Culture
· Piggybacking
· Pivot
· Peel back the onion
· Get your ducks in a row
· Moving forward/going forward
· Sync up
This one might surprise you, but 56% workers said they’re annoyed by excessive perks. What might not surprise you: they’d prefer more money. Among the perks:
· 52% of respondents are annoyed by company swag
· 41% are annoyed by company outings
· 38% by virtual happy hours
· 34% by corporate wellness/group fitness
· 32% by games (e.g. ping pong)
· 28% by open floor plans
· 28% by in-office happy hours
· 21% by alcohol at work
A separate study by LiveCareer, a career website, showed that 94% of workers consider themselves quiet quitters.
Shockingly, 80% of the quiet quitters said they have been promoted at work, and 77% said they have received a pay increase. Less shockingly, 69% have been fired for quiet quitting behavior, and 74% have been criticized by their colleagues for it.