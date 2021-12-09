MacKenzie Scott has made another charitable donation. And that’s about all she wants to say about it, really.

Since her public divorce from her ex-husband, Amazon ( (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report) founder and former richest man in the world Jeff Bezos, the philanthropist has made a series of high profile, large-scale donations.

But Scott, an award-winning novelist who has always drawn firm boundaries around her privacy, made it clear in a post to Medium titled “No Dollar Signs This Time,” that she doesn’t want people to focus on the dollar amounts of her gifts. Or to focus on her, if that’s at all possible.

“I’m not including here any amounts of money I’ve donated since my prior posts,” Scott wrote in the post Wednesday. “I want to let each of these incredible teams speak for themselves first if they choose to, with the hope that when they do, media focuses on their contributions instead of mine.”

Scott has a 4% interest in Amazon and a fortune estimated by Forbes to be around $59 billion. After her divorce from Bezos she signed The Giving Pledge, an organization started by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, in which she promised to give away most of her wealth to charity within her lifetime or in her will.

She has worked with the nonprofit consulting giant The Bridgespan Group to identify which organizations to support. As reported by The Seattle Times, her gifts come with no strings attached or instructions on how they must be used, which is rare in the philanthropic world.

She has given away an estimated $8.7 billion already.

Last year, she gave $1.7 billion to to 116 organizations focused on one of nine "areas of need," she said, including racial equity, LGBTQ+ equity, functional democracy and climate change.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, the Obama Foundation, the George W. Bush Presidential Center, RAINN and the European Climate Foundation were some of the organizations she picked.

Later in 2020, she donated an additional $4.15 billion to organizations helping communities impacted by the COVID-19, focusing both on immediate needs like food banks and deeper structural inequalities revealed by the pandemic, including “employment training, credit and financial services for under-resourced communities, education for historically marginalized and underserved people.”

The reaction to Scott’s latest move appears to be mixed, with experts admiring her desire to move the spotlight away from herself and onto the organizations she wants to help.

But Ben Soskis, a historian of philanthropy and a senior researcher at the Urban Institute told The Seattle Times the move could be read as a “disavowal of any responsibility towards transparency and accountability. It suggests one response to a discomfort with power is to try to deny it, in some sense.”

