Lowe’s Is Going to the Dogs. And Cats. And Hamsters.

Home-improvement giant Lowe's is teaming with Petco to open shops inside stores in a bid to lure in homebodies and their pandemic furry friends.

Lowe’s (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc. Report is going to the dogs -- and cats, hamsters, goldfish and guinea pigs, too.

The home-improvement retail giant on Thursday said it planned to open Petco (WOOF) - Get Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc Class A Report shops inside select stores in Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina as part of a pilot program to entice homebodies and their pandemic furry friends to shop together.

The rationale, according to both retailers, is that the pandemic and related pet-ownership boom born out of pandemic-driven lockdown angst created a unique market where consumers continue to spruce up their homes -- which also now include furry friends.

But it’s not just about being able to bring your very attached pet with you when you shop for light bulbs and a new shower head.

It’s also about the convenience of being able to buy multiple kinds of products in the same place – something with which other retailers, including Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report and Kroger have been experimenting.

Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report last year struck a deal with Ulta Beauty (ULTA) - Get Ulta Beauty Inc Report to open curated shops inside hundreds of its big-box stores — and has similar shop-in-shops with Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report at select locations.

Kohl’s (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation Report in 2020 signed an agreement with Sephora to have its beauty shops in stores, while Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report has said it will carry some Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report merchandise at select stores.

"For many of our customers, their pets and their homes top the list of things that matter most, especially after two years spent mostly together within the same four walls," said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president of merchandising.

"This partnership enhances the total home solution we offer them by bringing home improvement and pet care products, services and expertise together under one roof."

"Our pets' place in our hearts and homes has never been more front-and-center, and our responsibility to provide them with a safe, healthy and stimulating home environment is an essential part of Petco's Whole Health philosophy," said Nick Konat, Petco's chief merchandising officer.

"Bringing Petco's pet care expertise, high-quality products, and veterinary and grooming services to Lowe's helps make it easier than ever to create healthy, happy homes for pet parents and the pets they love."

The Lowe’s stores in the pilot will have hundreds of Petco products available to purchase in store and on Lowes.com to be picked up curbside, in contactless pickup lockers or at the customer service desk.

There will also be Vetco vaccination clinics, microchipping and mobile grooming at select times and locations.