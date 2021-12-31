Fast Food on New Year's? Here's What's Open and Closed
Worried you won’t be able to find that needed cup of Joe or on-the-go food for the kids on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?
Well good news: Unlike Christmas, when many major chains closed, more restaurants and other stores will be open to bid farewell to 2021 and welcome in 2022, albeit in many cases with limited hours.
Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report and Dunkin’ Donuts (DNKN) - Get Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. Report will be open on New Year’s Day, though not all locations, so best to check your app first or take a closer look inside to see if the lights are on.
On the food front, most Chick-fil-A restaurants close at 6 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, the chicken chain said in a blog post, noting hours can vary by location.
McDonalds (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, Wendy’s (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report, Taco Bell and other fast-food chains, however, will be open, though it's often a franchise decision whether a restaurant opens on holidays.
Here’s a short list of fast-food restaurants whose doors are likely to be unlocked on New Year’s Day:
Arby's
Baskin-Robbins
Boston Market
Burger King
Carl's Jr.
Checkers
Chick-fil-A
Church's Chicken
Dairy Queen
Del Taco
Hardee's
Firehouse Subs
Jack in the Box
Jimmy John's
KFC
Krispy Kreme
McDonald's
Panda Express
Panera Bread
PDQ
Pollo Tropical
Popeyes
Shake Shack
Sonic Drive-In
If a home-cooked meal or at least something green is more your style, you may find it a bit more of a challenge. Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report will be open regular hours on New Year's Day, though Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report and Sam's Club will not. BJ’s Wholesale Club will be open.