December 31, 2021
States Raising the Minimum Wage Next Year
Fast Food on New Year's? Here's What's Open and Closed

Worried you won’t be able to find that needed cup of Joe or on-the-go food for the kids on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day? We've got you covered.
Worried you won't be able to find that needed cup of Joe or on-the-go food for the kids on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day?

Well good news: Unlike Christmas, when many major chains closed, more restaurants and other stores will be open to bid farewell to 2021 and welcome in 2022, albeit in many cases with limited hours.

Starbucks  (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report and Dunkin’ Donuts  (DNKN) - Get Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. Report will be open on New Year’s Day, though not all locations, so best to check your app first or take a closer look inside to see if the lights are on.

On the food front, most Chick-fil-A restaurants close at 6 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, the chicken chain said in a blog post, noting hours can vary by location.

McDonalds  (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, Wendy’s  (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report, Taco Bell and other fast-food chains, however, will be open, though it's often a franchise decision whether a restaurant opens on holidays.

Here’s a short list of fast-food restaurants whose doors are likely to be unlocked on New Year’s Day:

Arby's

Baskin-Robbins

Boston Market

Burger King

Carl's Jr.

Checkers

Chick-fil-A

Church's Chicken

Dairy Queen

Del Taco

Hardee's

Firehouse Subs

Jack in the Box

Jimmy John's

KFC

Krispy Kreme

McDonald's

Panda Express

Panera Bread

PDQ

Pollo Tropical

Popeyes

Shake Shack

Sonic Drive-In

If a home-cooked meal or at least something green is more your style, you may find it a bit more of a challenge. Target  (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report will be open regular hours on New Year's Day, though Costco  (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report and Sam's Club will not. BJ’s Wholesale Club will be open.

