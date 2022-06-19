Las Vegas Strip Looks Likely to Lose a Key Caesars Headliner

A popular singer's residency isn't likely to take the stage on the Las Vegas Strip because of various circumstances.

The Las Vegas Strip has a long history of hosting superstar entertainers for performance residencies at its casino hotels.

Some of the most notable ones date back to the early 1960s when Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop -- also known as the Rat Pack -- performed for several weeks at the Sands Hotel and Casino on the Strip.

Elvis Presley took residency in the then-newly opened International Hotel in 1969 on the North Strip. That hotel evolved into the Las Vegas Hilton, then the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

Big Name Performers in Residencies

The top grossing residencies in Las Vegas, according to Billboard, have been more recent performers Celine Dion, Elton John, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Bette Midler.

Current residencies on the Strip include Shania Twain at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood and Luke Bryan at Resorts World. Usher hits Zappos Theater, Katy Perry is at Resorts World and Journey will also be at Resorts World sometime in July. Coming in subsequent months will be John Legend, Miranda Lambert, Aerosmith, Rod Stewart, Santana and a long list of others.

Popular singer Adele was set to perform 24 dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this year, but those plans got the hook when her "Weekends With Adele" show was postponed on Jan. 20 for covid-operational issues, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Singer Keith Urban filled Adele's cancelled dates in March and April and Sting performed some scheduled dates after that.

Adele is booked to play Hyde Park in London on July 1-2, but she doesn't seem to have plans for traveling back to Las Vegas for any summer shows.

Chances of Adele taking the stage this summer are actually slim to none, despite the Colosseum's schedule being clear most of July, all of August and most of September, the Review-Journal said. A little problem arose as Adele's Colosseum production crew, members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, were recently informed that they would be laid off from the end of Morrissey's shows on July 9 until the return of Rod Stewart to the stage on Sept. 23.

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Performance Plans Unsettled

Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation have not commented on Adele's plans for her residency. Other than the Colosseum, most other theaters on the Strip, including Zappos at Planet Hollywood, Dolby Live at Park MGM and the Theater at Resorts World are already booked solid for the year.

But what about next year? Well, Adele and her boyfriend agent Rich Paul have reportedly said they plan to have a baby in 2023, which could put any performance residency on hold indefinitely after this year.

Despite asserting on a British talk show in February that her residency was "100 percent happening this year," don't count on it.

“It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!” Adele said at the time.

So, Adele's planned residency in Las Vegas likely won't happen this year unless some miracle happens this summer between Adele, Caesars, Live Nation and the IATSE union. And next year is up in the air with Adele's maternity plans.