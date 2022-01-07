Skip to main content
Kanye West Brings Luxurious Brand Balenciaga To Gap

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, seen as way to bring affordable luxury to the masses, is expected to launch globally in 2022.

After seeing his Yeezy line at The Gap ( (GAP) ) become an instant best-seller, Kanye West announced that the next step for the line is a partnership with Balenciaga.

On Friday, the rapper who now goes by Ye posted a photo of the legal contract between Gap, Balenciaga and Yeezy on his Instagram page. The move is a bit of a tease since no information on what the designs will look like or what they will cost is yet available.

As of right now, the collection known as "Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga" will launch globally in 2022 and is a partnership with Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia.

"There are very few people that I know, especially of Ye's caliber, who really understand my work so well," Gvasalia told Vogue. "He makes me come out of my comfort zone and be a better designer."

The two had been partners before when Ye enlisted Gvasaglia as creative director for the launch of his  2021 "Donda" album.

In the summer of 2020, The Gap announced a 10-year partnership with Yeezy and instantly saw its stock soar — highly popular line sells out within minutes of new items being dropped. Balenciaga, which is owned by French luxury group Kering ( (PPRUF) ), is a bridge between the fashion powerhouse and the casual clothing market. 

"Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga continues Ye's commitment to bringing creativity to the forefront and delivering his vision of utilitarian design for all," Yeezy Gap said in a press release announcing the collaboration.

