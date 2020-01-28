What Is Jennifer Lopez's Net Worth?

At age 50, there is very little that Jennifer Lopez hasn't accomplished. At different points in her illustrious career, she has been an actor, a singer, a dancer and a businesswoman - and has succeeded at all of them.

Now, after more than two decades in the national spotlight, J.Lo actually gets the chance to accomplish something new: co-headlining the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV with Shakira in Miami. Football fans may be excited to see Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense take on Richard Sherman and the 49ers defense, fans of pop and Latin music alike will be tuning in around the world for this halftime show.

A household name since the early 90s, how much is Jennifer Lopez worth?

Jennifer Lopez's Net Worth

A lot, if Celebrity Net Worth is to be believed. They estimate Lopez's net worth to be a whopping $400 million. With so many successful careers in one, it's hardly a surprise that she has amassed so much over the years.

Jennifer Lopez's Career

Jennifer Lopez's first successes actually came as a dancer. In addition to work with pop stars ranging from New Kids on the Block to Janet Jackson, her first national exposure was as a Fly Girl in seasons three and four of the seminal '90s sketch comedy show "In Living Color."

However, Lopez left the show after two seasons to give more focus to her acting career.

Acting

For several years, Lopez worked in supporting roles on various shows and films, from the CBS show "Second Chances" to the Francis Ford Coppola-directed comedy "Jack."

Her big break in a starring role came in 1997 when she was first-billed in "Selena," the biographical film where Lopez played real-life pop star Selena Quintanilla-Perez. The film was a modest box office success, and Lopez received critical accolades for her performance as Selena. Then appearing in major roles in hit films like "Anaconda" and "Out of Sight," J.Lo became a household name by the end of the '90s.

The early 2000s saw Lopez's acting career shift to being a successful romantic comedy lead, headlining hit rom-coms "The Wedding Planner" and "Maid in Manhattan." Her time as an A-list romantic comedy lead took a major hit in 2003, though, when she and then-boyfriend Ben Affleck starred in the notorious "Gigli," a critically-panned flop seen as one of the worst movies of all time. Following this, she starred in other successful films, like "Shall We Dance?" and "Monster-in-Law," but the mid to late 2000s were much leaner for Lopez than the past decade had been.

In 2010, Lopez starred in "The Back-Up Plan," a romantic comedy that had a decent box office and helped kickstart a comeback for Lopez. More than film success, though, what helped her comeback more than anything was television; after most of the "American Idol" judges left after season nine, it was announced that Lopez would be one of the new judges alongside Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and returning judge Randy Jackson. "Idol" remained one of the biggest hits on television while Lopez was there, in both seasons 10 and 11. After a one year absence from the show, she returned to judge in seasons 13-15.

During this period, Lopez began focusing more on television in general. She worked behind the scenes as a producer on the hit Freeform show "The Fosters," and in 2016 starred in NBC's "Shades of Blue" which lasted for three seasons.

In 2019, Lopez appeared as part of the cast of "Hustlers," a crime drama with an all-female ensemble. The film was a hit both financially and critically, and Lopez's performance was frequently singled out as the highlight. There was a push to try and get her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards, but she did not ultimately secure a nomination.

Music

After completing "Selena," Lopez decided to give her own music career a shot. A couple of years later in May 1999, her debut single, "If You Had My Love," was released. It climbed up the Billboard charts rapidly, and soon after the release of her debut album "On the 6," it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"On the 6" would give Lopez multiple other hit singles, including the top-10 hit "Waiting for Tonight" and "Let's Get Loud." In 2000, she released "Love Don't Cost a Thing," the first single from her second album "J.Lo," and it went on to peak at No. 3 on the Hot 100. The album itself debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and spawned two more hit singles, "Play" and the number one single "I'm Real." "Ain't it Funny" from that album was not as successful a single until her remix compilation "J to tha L-O! The Remixes" was released; the remix of "Ain't it Funny," which featured Ja Rule and Cadillac Tah, became Lopez's third No. 1 hit.

Not even two years after J.Lo, she released her third album "This is Me... Then." It gave her yet another chart-topping hit, "All I Have" featuring LL Cool J, and a top-five hit in lead single "Jenny From the Block," which featured Jadakiss and Styles. Lopez was a proven hitmaker, with four No. 1 singles from 1999-2003 and her first three albums had gone multiple times platinum.

Her next album, "2005's Rebirth," was another success, going platinum and spawning hit single "Get Right." But the follow-up, 2007's Brave, was a flop that had just one single scratch on the top 40.

She didn't release another until 2011. But this allowed that album, "Love?", to coincide with her stint judging "American Idol." Back in the public eye, "On the Floor," the lead single featuring Pitbull, peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100. It was her first top-10 single since "All I Have" in 2003. Her most recent album was 2014's "A.K.A.," which included the platinum single "Booty."

In 2016, Lopez began what would be a two-year residency in Las Vegas with the "All I Have" residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Business

J.Lo has also found great success as a businesswoman and entrepreneur. Perhaps her most successful venture has been in fragrances; Lopez has been putting out lines of perfume since 2002, and ever since these scents have brought in over $2 billion, according to Allure.

In 2016, it was announced that Lopez would collaborate with Giuseppe Zanotti on a line of high-end designer shoes.