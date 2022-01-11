Here's Who's Leaving in The 'Great Retirement'

The most common amid the pandemic are older white women without college education, according to a St. Louis Fed study.

The many retirements that have occurred amid the Great Resignation are most common among older white women without college education, according to a study from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank.

The study found that the number of U.S. retirees gained 3.3 million, or 7%, from just January 2020 to October 2021. That, of course, coincides with the Covid pandemic.

“The rate of retirements exceeds that predicted by the demographic shift of baby boomers into retirement,” said the report, written by St. Louis Fed officials William M. Rodgers III and Lowell Ricketts.

Other report findings include:

· Women are more likely to be retired than men, with the difference “far more pronounced” among people aged 65 to 74.