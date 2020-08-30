U.S. Covid Cases Quickly Approaching 6 Million

Colleges prove a source of new cases as students return in person to some campuses.

As schools and colleges reopen -- many virtually and many in person -- across the U.S., the total known infections of the novel coronavirus are quickly approaching in 6 million.

The U.S. surpassed 5.96 million infections on Sunday and logged in nearly 183,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Covid-19-tracking map.

U.S. leads all other nations' official Covid-19 totals, but Brazil and India are catching up with each nation at well over 3.5 million infections. Globally, more than 25 million people have tested positive for the virus so far.

Many outbreaks have been reported at colleges and other schools in the U.S. in recent weeks, leading to thousands of new cases as schools reopened. The University of Alabama identified more than 500 infections of students and faculty just by Friday.

But at least one model sees total projected deaths declining by Nov. 1 to around 220,000, according to the Covid-19 Projections project.

That number is still a staggering toll and does not include the many who may have chronic or long-term complications from Covid-19, but potentially reflects a wider adoption of public health measures.

"If people continue to follow the advice of trusted scientists and public health experts, we can continue making progress and prevent another surge," said Youyang Gu, the data scientist who created the covid19-projections.com, over Twitter.