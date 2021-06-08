Scientists Keep Watch of Human Infection of H10N3

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, news emerged last week of a bird flu strain – H10N3 – that appears to have for the first time infected a person, reminding the world of the ever-present risk of influenza type-A viruses.

While little is know about this particular strain and epidemiologists are not yet ringing alarms of another pandemic threat, the crossover does highlight the lingering danger of such influenza to humans.

“All zoonotic influenza is on my radar list,” said Kin On Kwok, assistant professor of the Jockey Club School of Public Health and Primary Care at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, by email. Kwok, who is working on several papers on surveillance of human influenza strains in China, said he’s not yet worried about the first human infection of H10N3, based on initial information about it, but that it should be monitored. Literature about H10N3 is relatively sparse so far.

China revealed on June 1 that the H10N3 strain sickened a man in his early 40s. The man became ill on April 23, was treated five days later and diagnosed with the virus a month after, according to China's National Health Commission. He was in stable condition when the infection was reported, according to the commission.

Chinese health authorities were quick to point out that the strain does not cause severe disease in poultry and that the virus isn't believed to yet spread from person to person. But several details of the official release give pause.

For one, it appears the man remained in the hospital for more than a month, so it's unclear what type of symptoms the disease caused in him and could cause in other people, no matter its affect on birds. Official Chinese media only disclosed the man had “fever and other symptoms.” And, two, it’s unclear how the man contracted the virus.

For decades veterinary virologists in Asia have been aware of the subtype influenza viruses – known as H10 – that have mostly infected ducks and other waterfowl. Some of the strains have caused disease in chickens and some have crossed over to seals and even mink. Occasionally they have infected people. H10N3 was first isolated in Hong Kong in 1979.

A group of Chinese scientists in 2016 looked at the potential threat of this subtype of H10 influenza bird flu and expressed concern that they could harm people.

"We found that their complex reassortments and pathobiology patterns in chickens, ducks, and mice," wrote the team of scientists, "indicates a potential threat to humans."

The team, which included veterinary researchers Hongjun Chen, Xiaoyan Zhang and Zejun Li, specifically noted H10N3. TheStreet tried contacting some of the researchers, but was unsuccessful.

Various other strains of bird flu, such as H5N8 and H5N1, have caused trouble in recent years in people, but not widespread transmission. So far, only two influenza A virus subtypes -- H1N1 and H3N2 – commonly circulate among people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many types of avian influenza mostly bother birds and other animals, such as horses and dogs.

But just because a virus – such as H10N3 – doesn’t cause severe disease in, say, poultry, does not mean people are at low risk.

“While humans and birds may share cells with permissive receptor molecules, humans also differ in the scale and way that our immune responses react to infection and in our past exposure history to different influenza viruses, which prime us from our very first symptomatic infections,” said Ian Mackay, an adjunct assistant professor at School of Medicine at the University of Queensland in Australia, in an email, when asked about avian influenza in general.

As for the threat of person-to-person spread, Kwok said for now he expects the danger of large-scale transmission to be relatively low. It’s also reassuring that no contact of the infected man has been identified with the H10N3 virus, according to Chinese health authorities.

“At this stage, Kwok said, “it seems to me there was no evidence for possible human-to-human transmission.”