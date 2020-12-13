Pfizer Vaccine Rollout Begins Monday in U.S.

Limited number of doses to get shipped out from Pfizer's Michigan plant to all 50 states following federal OK.

Just as the U.S. hit two grim milestones in the coronavirus pandemic, a small number of doses of the vaccine created by Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report will land in the hands of health care workers in the U.S. on Monday.

Several million doses of the vaccine -- which requires storage in extremely cold temperatures -- will be shipped from Pfizer’s plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to all 50 states this week. The U.S. Department of Defense, UPS (United Parcel Service) and FedEx (FDX) - Get Report will play major roles in delivering the medicine that must be kept at negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit.

The rollout will come days after an advisory committee at Centers for Disease Control over the weekend voted to recommend the vaccine for Americans age 16 and older for emergency use.

“With vaccinations set to begin this week, I feel a sense of tremendous pride at what we have collectively achieved over the past nine months. I now look forward to the day that this devastating and deadly pandemic is finally behind us," said Pfizer's CEO, Albert Bourla, in a statement. He called the CDC's recommendation "a momentous step in this historic journey and the beginning of another."

The widely expected news of the vaccine's OK by federal health agencies came on the same weekend as the U.S. surpassed 16 million total known infections and nearly 300,000 total deaths from the virus. On Saturday alone the U.S. saw 219,510 total diagnoses and 2,368 more Americans dead, according to the Johns Hopkins University disease-tracking map. Hospitals across the nation are seeing a surge in Covid-19 patients, as every state except for Hawaii is seeing uncontrolled spread of the virus, according to Covidexitstrategy.org.

The initial number of vaccines to be distributed is expected to make no significant dent in the current outbreak in the U.S., even though it will project those who get the shot. Under 3 million doses on Monday will go out on the day -- which would be enough to vaccinate 1.5 million people on a two-dose schedule. Enough shots to begin vaccinating around 20 million people are expected go out by the end of the month.

The rollout in the U.S. follows the one about a week earlier in the U.K. that flagged some risk of allergic reaction to the vaccine for a small number of people, and officials are warning those with a history of severe allergies to any of the drug's components to avoid the vaccine.

Results of a late-stage clinical trial of the vaccine found it to be highly effective and safe. A total of 43,548 participants were involved in the trial that found two-doses of the shot were about "95% effective in preventing Covid-19" among the trial participants.

Pfizer's stock was down nearly 1.5% on Friday to $41.12 by the close on the New York Stock Exchange, despite getting a green light from a key Food and Drug Administration advisory panel the same day. Shares, however, saw a small boost after hours.

Another vaccine by the Massachusetts-based company Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report that uses similar "messenger RNA" technology is also expected to get an emergency OK soon, too. If that candidate gets OK'd as well, the U.S. could see hundreds of millions of vaccine doses by the end of 2021.

But health officials warn that mask wearing, keeping proper distance and washing hands will still be imperative for preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus well into next year.

"We don't know whether somebody who had the vaccine could still acquire the virus without any symptoms and potentially be contagious to others around them," the director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins, told NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "It will take us a couple of months to figure that out and there's still some debate about the ideal design of the studies to do that. What that means is if you've had the vaccine, and people are going to start getting it this week, you still need to wear the mask, you still need to think of yourself as potentially contagious, even though you are protected from getting sick at a very high percentage of certainty. Masks are still going to be part of our life. We need to recognize that and not step away or start to drop our guard."

This story has been updated.