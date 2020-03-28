New York and New Jersey Could Be Quarantined, President Trump Says

President Donald Trump is considering a short-term quarantine of New York, New Jersey and certain parts of Connecticut to stem the rise in cases of coronavirus Covid-19.

"We're thinking about certain things. Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it's a hotspot,” the president said.

“We might not have to do it, but there's a possibility that sometime today we'll do a quarantine, short-term, two weeks on New York. Probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut," he told reporters Saturday.

Trump didn’t provide specifics about the quarantine but did say travel restrictions could be imposed from New York and New Jersey.

New York has become the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, with more than 52,000 of the country's cases in New York state.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he wasn’t sure if a quarantine “could be legally enforceable.”

“I don’t even know what that means,” Cuomo said Saturday, shortly after the president brought up the idea of a quarantine. “I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable. From a medical point of view, I don’t know what you would be accomplishing. I don’t even like the sound of it.”

Cuomo said Saturday that the apex of the pandemic in New York was still 14 to 21 days away.

As of Saturday, nearly 641,000 people around the world had contracted coronavirus Covid-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, with 29,848 deaths.

In the U.S. - which now has the most coronavirus cases - 112,468 cases of the virus have been confirmed with deaths totaling 1,850.