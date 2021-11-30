Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
What Does Omicron Mean for the Market? Technical & Fundamental Analysis
What Does Omicron Mean for the Market? Technical & Fundamental Analysis
Updated:
Original:

Merck Covid-19 Pill to Be Reviewed by FDA Advisory Panel

Merck’s Covid-19 oral antiviral pill will be reviewed by an outside panel of advisors to the FDA on Tuesday, paving the way for potential authorization by year-end
Author:

Merck’s  (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. Report Covid-19 oral antiviral pill will be reviewed by an outside panel of scientific advisors to the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, paving the way for potential authorization before the end of the year even though its effectiveness against the omicron variant is still unknown.

The pill, developed by Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, will be reviewed by the so-called Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee, which will vote Tuesday on whether to recommend that the agency clear the pill for emergency use.

Approval could allow the drug, called molnupiravir, to be available in the U.S. before the end of the year, though its effectiveness against the worrisome new variant omicron isn't yet known. Omicron isn't expected to be part of the committee's review, though is expected to be a topic of conversation among the panelists.

Merck last week said the molnupiravir oral treatment reduced the risk of hospitalization and death in high-risk patients by 30%, well shy of the 48% rate it reported from an earlier trial ending in October, although it noted the adverse event profile remained consistent.

Even with a lower efficacy rate, molnupiravir could prove to be a valuable addition to the growing arsenal of Covid-19-fighting treatments because it could be prescribed to be taken at home when symptoms first develop, avoiding hospitalization.

Molnupiravir, or MK-4482, is designed to induce so-called "copying errors" within a harmful virus that prevent it from replicating in the human body.

If the FDA authorizes molnupiravir, Merck has agreed to provide the U.S. government 3.1 million courses of the drug for about $2.2 billion. U.K. regulators approved the pill in early November.

Shares of Merck at last check were down 0.67% at $74.78 in premarket trading.

