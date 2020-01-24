McDonald's Halts Operations in Five China Cities Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

McDonald's, the Chicago fast-food icon, has halted operations in five cities of China's Hubei Province, a media report says. The coronavirus was first diagnosed in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province.

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report has halted operations in five cities in China due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, a media report said.

Reuters reported that the cities in which the Chicago fast-food icon has halted operations are in Hubei Province. The virus was first diagnosed in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province.

The virus has killed more than two dozen people and infected more than 800, media reports say.

The city of Wuhan is trying to build by Monday a 1,000-bed hospital for people infected with the virus, Reuters reported, citing a Chinese newspaper.

China has shut part of the Great Wall and suspended public transport in 10 cities as the Lunar New Year holiday starts on Friday, Reuters reported.

The virus has been found in a number of neighboring Asian nations as well as in the U.S.

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus an emergency in China but has not yet declared it a public health emergency of international concern.

Shanghai Disneyland (DIS) - Get Report will be closed as of Saturday, Reuters reported. The theme park, with a 100,000-person daily capacity, was sold out for last year's New Year holiday.

No treatment or vaccine has yet been developed, although a number of companies have said that they are trying to develop a treatment.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report has said it is assessing whether its experimental ebola treatment could be used against the coronavirus.

In addition, Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report, the Cambridge, Mass., drugmaker, is working with the U.S. National Institutes of Health to develop a vaccine to combat the coronavirus.