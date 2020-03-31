Major Epidemic Diseases of the Past 2 Decades

Many of these diseases have had epidemic events in the past 20 years.
Though life seems anything but normal these days, pandemics and epidemics are nothing new in human history. Just 20 years into this century, major epidemics have already occurred, according to the World Health Organization, which says that old diseases like cholera, plague and yellow fever have returned, while new ones have emerged -- SARS, MERS, and Zika, and now the novel coronavirus known as Covid-19.

An epidemic occurs at the level of a region or community. The WHO defines a pandemic as a worldwide spread of a new disease. The WHO declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic in early March due to its global spread and severity.

Between 2011 and 2017, a total of 1,307 epidemic events occurred, according to a WHO report, Managing Epidemics, Key Facts About Major Deadly Diseases. Based on the report, and information from the CDC, here are 24 pandemic and epidemic diseases, many of which have had epidemic events between 2011 and 2017.

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease that causes fever and severe joint pain. The disease was first recognized in 1952 during an outbreak in southern Tanzania. The disease occurs in Africa and Asia, although imported cases have been recorded in Europe and the Americas. Over 2 million cases have been reported since 2005. There is no cure.

