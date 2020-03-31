Major Epidemic Diseases of the Past 2 Decades

Though life seems anything but normal these days, pandemics and epidemics are nothing new in human history. Just 20 years into this century, major epidemics have already occurred, according to the World Health Organization, which says that old diseases like cholera, plague and yellow fever have returned, while new ones have emerged -- SARS, MERS, and Zika, and now the novel coronavirus known as Covid-19.

An epidemic occurs at the level of a region or community. The WHO defines a pandemic as a worldwide spread of a new disease. The WHO declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic in early March due to its global spread and severity.

Between 2011 and 2017, a total of 1,307 epidemic events occurred, according to a WHO report, Managing Epidemics, Key Facts About Major Deadly Diseases. Based on the report, and information from the CDC, here are 24 pandemic and epidemic diseases, many of which have had epidemic events between 2011 and 2017.